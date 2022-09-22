Pelicans Players in NBA Top 100

CBS Sports recently unveiled their Top 100 players heading into the 2022-2023 NBA season. The New Orleans Pelicans had four players appear on the list. It was nice to see second-year player Herb Jones get some recognition from the outside media. Local fans and reporters know how valuable Herb is to this team, and now national pundits also realize this about the Pelicans’ budding star.

Here’s the rationale behind listing Jones at number 88 on the list.

As a rookie, Jones took on the most challenging defensive assignments on the planet, and he did it in the playoffs. According to BBall Index, Jones’ Matchup difficulty ranked as the toughest among all Rookies and fourth-toughest league-wide. And he more than held his own. Metrics that consider those assignments suggest that Jones is already one of the best defenders in the league.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button