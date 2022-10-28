Pelicans News Around the Web 10/28/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national Reporters around the Internet on October 28, 2022.

Brandon Ingram out, five Pelicans players questionable for Phoenix game

New Orleans has already seen its depth tested to a significant degree early in this NBA regular season, a scenario that will continue to be the case Friday, when the Pelicans visit 2022 Western Conference first-round playoff opponent Phoenix

New Orleans Pelicans exercise options are Kira Lewis Jr. and Trey Murphy III

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has exercised a fourth-year option on guard Kira Lewis Jr. and a third-year option on guard/forward Trey Murphy III.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Brandon Ingram not traveling with team for road trip

Brandon Ingram has averaged 24.9 points in nine career games against the Los Angeles Lakers, his highest scoring production vs. any opponent by a significant margin, but the 2020 All-Star forward won’t have the opportunity to add to that tally next week.

Jose Alvarado is becoming the NBA’s Ultimate agitator for the New Orleans Pelicans