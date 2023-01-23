Pelicans Need Shooting More Than Size

New Orleans, La.- The NBA trade market is heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers have traded Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura in the latest deal. With the market reset a bit following the Massive Rudy Gobert trade, how will the New Orleans Pelicans navigate the market?

The New Orleans Pelicans are missing two All-Stars but were always expected to make a roster-consolidating move before the deadline on February 9. Going by the 10-game sample size segments head Coach Willie Green says the team has broken the season into, the team should prioritize shooting more than size.

