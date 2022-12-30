Pelicans Eager To Make New Orleans A Winner

New Orleans, LA– New Orleans and its fans are riding high to start this season, currently No. 1 in the Western Conference standings. The Pelicans have already racked up 15 home wins before the new year. That is in stark contrast to last season when New Orleans didn’t get their 15th home win until March 4. Pels guard CJ McCollum spoke on the importance of protecting home court to be successful in today’s NBA. “Every game is important, especially at home,” McCollum told reporters after Wednesday night’s game. “You need to win 30-plus games at home if you want to get to 50 wins. That’s our mentality to win as many as you can at home.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button