Pelicans at Heat: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

It has been a struggle as of late for the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20), who went from first place in the Western Conference for a cup of coffee before injuries caught up to them with Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (toe ) both out at the moment. They take on the Miami Heat (25-22) for the second time in four days to wrap up their season series today after Miami won the first game on the road. Coming into today’s game, New Orleans has lost three games in a row and eight of its last 11 games overall while Miami has won four of its last six games.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

These teams took the court just four days ago as Miami ran New Orleans off its own floor (124-98), with seven players in double-figure scoring.

That game is a preview of potentially what is to come here today with New Orleans so shorthanded right now. The Pelicans will rely a lot on young players like Rookie Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado to have big games.

Bam Adebayo led the way for the Heat that night with 26 points and eight rebounds (11-for-15 shooting), setting the tone with his efficiency. The bench added 49 points led by a pair of 16-point scorers in Max Strus (10 assists) and Gabe Vincent (four-for-eight from three) in the lopsided win.

