Pelicans announce sell out for home opener vs. Jazz | Pelicans.com

The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the team’s first home game of the 2022-23 season vs. Utah is sold out. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm Sunday, October 23 at the Smoothie King Center. Gates will open at 4:30 pm

“We are excited to announce a sellout crowd at the Smoothie King Center for our first home game of the 2022-23 season,” said New Orleans Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. “It’s a blessing to see the energy and excitement surrounding our team as we prepare to tip-off this new season, and I look forward to seeing everyone come out early to our game on October 23.”

At Sunday’s home opener against Utah all fans in attendance will receive a special T-shirt courtesy of Smoothie King featuring a design inspired by the New Orleans Pelicans and our amazing city. This marks the first of 15 unique giveaway nights for ALL fans attending games at the Smoothie King Center this season:

Sunday 10/23 vs. UTA | Opening Night | T-Shirt courtesy of Smoothie King

courtesy of Smoothie King Saturday, 11/12 vs. HOU | Salute The Troops | Poster courtesy of Entergy

courtesy of Entergy Friday, 11/18 vs. BOS | Fanatic Friday | Pelicans Hat courtesy of Smoothie King

courtesy of Smoothie King Sunday, 12/4 vs. DEN | Star Wars Sunday | Chewbacca Koozie

Sunday, 12/11 vs. PHX | Family Funday | Building Block Toy courtesy of Ochsner Health

courtesy of Ochsner Health Thursday, 12/22 vs. SAS | Holiday Party | Ornament courtesy of TaxAct

courtesy of TaxAct Friday, 1/6 vs. BKN | Carnival Tip-off | Beanie courtesy of Hancock Whitney

courtesy of Hancock Whitney Wednesday, 1/18 vs. MIA | Crescent City Celebration | Flag

Saturday, 1/28 vs. WAS | HBCU Night | Hats courtesy of Stackwell Capital

courtesy of Stackwell Capital Friday, 2/10 vs. CLE | Mardi Gras Mania | Pierre Bobblehead courtesy of PrimeBlock

courtesy of PrimeBlock Monday, 2/27 vs. ORL | Bucket Hat courtesy of Sprite

courtesy of Sprite Wednesday, 3/8 vs. DAL | T-Shirt courtesy of Morris Bart

courtesy of Morris Bart Sunday, 3/12 vs. POR | Pride Night | Fanny pack courtesy of Ochsner Health

courtesy of Ochsner Health Thursday, 3/23 vs. CHA | Sneaker Showcase | Sneaker Keychain courtesy of AmeriHealth

courtesy of AmeriHealth Friday 9/7 vs. NYK | Fan Appreciation Fest | T-Shirt courtesy of Smoothie King