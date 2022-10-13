Pelicans announce sell out for home opener vs. Jazz | Pelicans.com
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the team’s first home game of the 2022-23 season vs. Utah is sold out. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm Sunday, October 23 at the Smoothie King Center. Gates will open at 4:30 pm
“We are excited to announce a sellout crowd at the Smoothie King Center for our first home game of the 2022-23 season,” said New Orleans Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. “It’s a blessing to see the energy and excitement surrounding our team as we prepare to tip-off this new season, and I look forward to seeing everyone come out early to our game on October 23.”
At Sunday’s home opener against Utah all fans in attendance will receive a special T-shirt courtesy of Smoothie King featuring a design inspired by the New Orleans Pelicans and our amazing city. This marks the first of 15 unique giveaway nights for ALL fans attending games at the Smoothie King Center this season:
- Sunday 10/23 vs. UTA | Opening Night | T-Shirt courtesy of Smoothie King
- Saturday, 11/12 vs. HOU | Salute The Troops | Poster courtesy of Entergy
- Friday, 11/18 vs. BOS | Fanatic Friday | Pelicans Hat courtesy of Smoothie King
- Sunday, 12/4 vs. DEN | Star Wars Sunday | Chewbacca Koozie
- Sunday, 12/11 vs. PHX | Family Funday | Building Block Toy courtesy of Ochsner Health
- Thursday, 12/22 vs. SAS | Holiday Party | Ornament courtesy of TaxAct
- Friday, 1/6 vs. BKN | Carnival Tip-off | Beanie courtesy of Hancock Whitney
- Wednesday, 1/18 vs. MIA | Crescent City Celebration | Flag
- Saturday, 1/28 vs. WAS | HBCU Night | Hats courtesy of Stackwell Capital
- Friday, 2/10 vs. CLE | Mardi Gras Mania | Pierre Bobblehead courtesy of PrimeBlock
- Monday, 2/27 vs. ORL | Bucket Hat courtesy of Sprite
- Wednesday, 3/8 vs. DAL | T-Shirt courtesy of Morris Bart
- Sunday, 3/12 vs. POR | Pride Night | Fanny pack courtesy of Ochsner Health
- Thursday, 3/23 vs. CHA | Sneaker Showcase | Sneaker Keychain courtesy of AmeriHealth
- Friday 9/7 vs. NYK | Fan Appreciation Fest | T-Shirt courtesy of Smoothie King
A limited number of season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to call 504-525-4667 or email [email protected] for more information on how to reserve seats. The Pelicans are excited to offer their best-ever season ticket holder benefits for the 2022-23 season including a personal NBA League Pass subscription, access to special team events, exclusive season ticket holder gifts and access to playoff tickets for this season. Single-game tickets for the next two Pelicans home games can be found here: 10/25 vs. Dallas Mavericks | 11/4 vs. Golden State Warriors