Pelicans And Nuggets Injury Reports

It’s Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Pelicans have ruled out Dyson Daniels, EJ Liddell, Dereon Seabron and Zion Williamson.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Collin Gillespie and Jack White, while starting point guard Jamal Murray is questionable.

The Pelicans had been one of the best teams in the NBA but have been in a massive slump over the last month.

They are on an eight-game losing streak and are 1-9 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Pelicans are tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record in 51 games.

On the road, they are 9-16 in the 25 games they have played outside of New Orleans, Louisiana.

As for the Nuggets, they are one of the best teams in the NBA (and the first seed in the west).

They are 34-16 in 50 games and an unbelievable 22-4 in the 26 games they have hosted in Denver, Colorado.

Over the last ten games, the Nuggets are 7-3, but they do come into the Matchup in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Last season, both the Pelicans and Nuggets dealt with injuries (and lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs).

If they can have a healthy season, there is a good chance that one of them could make a deep run in the 2023 postseason.