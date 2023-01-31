Pelicans And Nuggets Injury Reports

It’s Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Pelicans have ruled out Dyson Daniels, EJ Liddell, Dereon Seabron and Zion Williamson.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Collin Gillespie and Jack White, while starting point guard Jamal Murray is questionable.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button