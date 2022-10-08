Pelicans 2022 preseason profile: Dyson Daniels

ESPN’s annual broadcast of the NBA draft features reams of player-related data, listing heights, weights, wingspan and statistical averages from the previous season – you name it. Based purely on numbers, New Orleans’ two most recent trips to the event haven’t necessarily been all that impressive on paper. For example, 2021 second-rounder Herb Jones averaged 7.3 points over a four-year career at Alabama. The Pelicans used a 2022 Lottery selection on No. 8 pick Dyson Daniels, who averaged 11.3 points in the G League.

Jones may not have put up gaudy numbers in college, but his “Not on Herb” brand of defense helped make him one of the NBA’s premier rookies in ’21-22. It’s too early to predict what kind of impact Daniels will deliver as a first-year pro in ’22-23, but the early returns are encouraging. Like Jones, the 6-foot-7 Daniels brings a defensive emphasis to the floor, something he’s immediately demonstrated in two preseason contests. In a team-high 27 minutes per game, the native of Australia has already accumulated eight steals and two blocks, to go with 12 rebounds and six assists. He’s averaged 10.5 points while struggling from the field (shooting 8/29), but realizes defense is his bread and butter – at least for now.

“That’s what I’ve done my whole career, play defense,” Daniels said. “I’m going to bring that every practice, every game. My offense is coming along as well, but I think defense is what’s going to get me on the floor first.”

Asked about the rookie’s defensive instincts, Pelicans head Coach Willie Green said, “It’s great. That’s what we saw in him when we drafted him. His ability to guard on the ball, off the ball, get steals, be active in the passing lanes. Offensively, he’s not afraid of the moment. He’ll continue to get better as the season progresses.”

“With defense, some of it can’t be taught,” Pelicans forward/center Larry Nance Jr. said. “A lot of it is just instinct. You see a guy like Herb – he doesn’t necessarily have the longest wingspan, but he’s just got the knack. His Instincts are ridiculous. Dyson has that. Seeing the trouble he causes, whether it’s blocks or steals – or even just something to the naked eye you wouldn’t see, clogging a driving lane. His knack for defense and defensive IQ are already super high.”

Green also sees some similarities between Jones and Daniels, one of the better compliments a head coach could give to a 19-year-old just getting started in the NBA.