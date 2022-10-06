Pelicans 2022 preseason profile: Devonte’ Graham

In podcasts and articles previewing the 2022-23 NBA season, it’s common to hear analysts suggest that New Orleans possesses the Talent and Firepower to virtually guarantee that the Pelicans will be a top-10 Offensive team. That’s partly due to the return of Zion Williamson (27.0 ppg on 61 percent shooting in 2020-21) and a full season from CJ McCollum (24.3 ppg in 26 games with New Orleans), but there are plenty of other reasons to believe Giant Strides are possible.

The Pelicans (No. 19 in offense last season) have significant room for improvement in three-point shooting, for example, after placing 27th in the NBA in percentage (32.1). That’s where guard Devonte’ Graham and several of the club’s other jump-shooting threats could make a big difference. Everyone in the Crescent City is greatly anticipating the first time Brandon Ingram, Williamson and McCollum play together, but perhaps no one more than Graham, who could feast on open shots.

“I was talking to Trey (Murphy) about it a couple days ago, about how we’re going to have to just stand there,” Graham said of spotting up for threes. “We won’t even have to move. They’re going to have to double-team BI, Zion, CJ, Jonas (Valanciunas). All we’ve got to do is stand there and make shots. It’s going to be good.”

Although Ingram (toe) didn’t play in Tuesday’s preseason opener at Chicago, the early results for the University of Kansas product were stellar. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder erupted for 16 first-half points, finishing with 21 on 3/8 three-point shooting in a 129-125 win against the Bulls.

“He was fantastic with his shooting ability,” Pelicans head Coach Willie Green said. “That’s what I want from him. I want him locked and loaded, catch-and-shooting.”

Williamson scored 13 points in 15 minutes, quickly reestablishing himself as an attacking threat opponents must focus on trying to slow down. That bodes very well for New Orleans in its efforts to be more dangerous from the perimeter.

“(Defenses are) going to pack the paint in when you see him with the ball,” said Graham, a 36 percent career three-point shooter. “Obviously because he’s going to get downhill. But he’s just a good playmaker and looks for his teammates… He draws a lot of attention. It’s not just him. He’s going to make it easier for everybody, 1 through 15.”

Now entering his fifth NBA season, Graham made his first playoff appearance in the spring for New Orleans. The 27-year-old is looking forward to seeing the Pelicans build on their eye-opening turnaround in 2021-22.