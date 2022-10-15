Pelicans 2022 preseason profile: Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram was trying to maintain his concentration during a Media Day interview in the Smoothie King Center, but then a grinning basketball operations staff member jokingly delivered a one-finger salute to the 2020 All-Star forward from the other side of a glass window. Without skipping a beat, Ingram described why he loves the atmosphere that’s been created around the Pelicans.

“I couldn’t wait to get back here this season,” a Laughing Ingram said, “so I can see stuff like that. It’s fun. Coming back to New Orleans, having the Buzz around us. It’s an exciting time for all of us, getting to see each other’s faces again.” And fingers.

In addition to enjoying the camaraderie and culture the Pelicans have developed in the three years since he was traded to New Orleans by the Los Angeles Lakers, Ingram is loving the franchise’s direction on the court. He made his first NBA playoff appearance in April, excelling on a national stage with averages of 27.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists, all increases from the regular season. He was often the best player on the floor during a hard-fought six-game series defeat to Phoenix, the NBA’s No. 1 overall seed.

“I had never made the playoffs, so I always planned vacation a little early,” Ingram said of winning 26, 35, 37, 30 and 31 games in his previous five regular seasons. “It was fun to fight for something. We thought we could win every time we stepped on the court.”

Ingram’s presence was a big reason for that confidence. New Orleans went 8-2 in the final 10 regular season games they played, helping to secure a play-in berth. During the Pelicans’ 1-12 start, they went 0-7 with Ingram sidelined by injury.

“It’s crazy how things shake out,” the 25-year-old said. “Going from 1-12 at the beginning of the season, during those times, (head Coach Willie Green’s) message stayed the same, stayed positive. I had never been through something where a guy was so positive and so even-keeled. It taught me a lot. It made me a believer in Willie and our team. I never didn’t believe in them, but other teams that started (poorly) would just be ready to finish the season. I still believed we were really good and had a chance.”

Pelicans teammates commonly praise Ingram for his work ethic, one factor behind him winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award in 2019-20. The Duke University product comes across as quiet and low-key in interviews with the media, but players say he has an underrated, wry sense of humor. His unselfishness and leadership-by-example are also highly valued in the locker room.

“When your superstar is still a really good person,” second-year forward Trey Murphy said of Ingram, “everybody seems to follow along with that as well.”

“A guy like Brandon Ingram listens,” 13th-year NBA Veteran Garrett Temple said. “He’s still a sponge, even though he’s an All-Star, and in my opinion, on the brink of becoming a first-team All-NBA player. When you have guys who listen and want to soak up anything they can, and always want to get better, that leads to a great locker room, that bleeds into the younger guys. They have no choice but to follow that lead.”