Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round: Stream Live Free Golf – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second round of the Pelican Women’s Championship tees off from Belleair, Florida, with Maria Fassi two strokes ahead of the field. This is the last tournament before the tour Championship next week, also set to take place in Florida next week. There is a large group just two strokes back Entering the weekend with five Golfers tied for second place. That will make for a huge round here on Saturday, setting up the final round tomorrow in a rare three-round tournament on the LPGA Tour this week. The final results of this tournament will go a long way for who will have the advantage heading into next week.

How to Watch Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 am ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Fassi built her lead in the first round with six birdies, an eagle and zero bogeys for a clean scorecard. She is just two strokes ahead of the field, but in a three-round tournament that might be enough to get a win.

The next group behind Fassi is led by Lexi Thompson, Carlota Ciganda along with three others at six under par.

Thompson finished her first round with five birdies, an eagle and one bogey to stay in contention today. Ciganda had a clean scorecard with six birdies and no bogeys having one of the best overall rounds of the day on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.