Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round: Stream Live Free Golf – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second round of the Pelican Women’s Championship tees off from Belleair, Florida, with Maria Fassi two strokes ahead of the field. This is the last tournament before the tour Championship next week, also set to take place in Florida next week. There is a large group just two strokes back Entering the weekend with five Golfers tied for second place. That will make for a huge round here on Saturday, setting up the final round tomorrow in a rare three-round tournament on the LPGA Tour this week. The final results of this tournament will go a long way for who will have the advantage heading into next week.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button