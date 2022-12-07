Pelican Golf Club, host of The Match: Everything you need to know about the course | Courses

Another hole to watch out for during The Match is the par-5 seventh hole (normally the 14th, below), which has been refigured for the event. Typically, the hole plays around 520 yards, but for The Match, they will play from a tee box on the 17th hole, lengthening the par 5 by 90-100 yards. Still, look for players to continue to go for the green in two, as there is not much trouble near the putting surface.