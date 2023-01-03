Pelé Funeral procession draws large crowds in Santos before soccer great’s Burial

Large crowds came together Tuesday to say Goodbye to Pelé as a Funeral procession for the soccer great took place in Brazil.

Pelé’s casket was adorned with Brazilian and Santos FC flags as it traveled through the Streets of Santos before arriving at the Cemetery where he’ll be laid to rest.

The three-time World Cup champion, who died Thursday at age 82, will be buried Tuesday following a small funeral attended by his family.

The procession followed a 24-hour wake at Vila Belmiro Stadium, home of Santos FC, which brought thousands of visitors.

“Pelé is the most important Brazilian of all time,” said Caio Zalke, who attended the public viewing. “They made the sport important for Brazil and they made Brazil important for the world.”

Pelé died of organ failure following a battle with colon cancer. He scored 77 goals in 92 career international matches and led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

He starred on Santos FC from 1956 to 1974, scoring 618 goals with the club, before playing for the New York Cosmos from 1975 to 1977.

“I never saw him play, but loving Pelé is a tradition that goes from father to son in Santos,” said 32-year-old Claudio Carrança, who also attended the viewing at the stadium.

“I learned his history, saw his goals, and I see how Santos FC is important because he is important. I know some Santos fans have children supporting other teams. But that’s just because they never saw Pelé in action. If they had, they would feel this Gratitude I feel now.”

With News Wire Services