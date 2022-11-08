Peka Stojakovic’s son Picks Stanford for college commitment

Andrej Stojakovic is one of the premier basketball recruits in the country right now. The son of three-time NBA All-Star and former Sacramento Kings Sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic, Andrej is ranked No. 17 in the nation in the class of 2023.

Today Stojakovic announced that he is committed to playing for Stanford.

Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA standout Peja Stojakovic, has announced he is committing to Stanford. Huge pickup for Jerod Haase and the Cardinal. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 7, 2022

They picked Stanford over his other finalists: UCLA, Texas, and Oregon.

Stojakovic (6-foot-6, 185 pounds) is a five-star small forward for Jesuit (Calif.). He’s ranked No. 4 at his position and also No. 4 in the state of California. Here’s the highlight reel.

The Scouting report from Adam Finkelstein at 247 Sports indicates his game is similar to Peja’s but more dynamic.

“Stojakovic is a highly skilled wing who has good positional size, is able to score from multiple levels, and even initiate offense as a guard. The son of former NBA all-star Peja Stojakovic, Andrej is a proven shot-maker like his dad with a full assortment of threes, pull-ups, and step-backs. Also not unlike his dad, he is working to perfect his own, semi-unconventional release, that comes up on the left side of his body. He’s very comfortable in the mid-post and mid-range areas where he creates separation and uses his positional size to score over the top of smaller defenders.”

Like his father, Stojakovic has tremendous range. They shot 40% from three as a junior, matching Peja’s career percentage in the NBA. He also scored 25.3 points per game and averaged 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest.

Stojakovic is the second commit for Stanford’s 2023 program, along with 5-star combo guard Kanaan Carlyle. The Cardinals now rank No. 23 in the recruiting cycle, one spot ahead of North Carolina.

