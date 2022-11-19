Peers named head coach of new college men’s golf team

North Platte Community College announces the hiring of Will Peers as the institution’s first men’s head golf coach. Peers will begin duties immediately.

“This is a great opportunity for me after already having built a successful junior golf program locally,” said Peers. “I am excited to be granted this opportunity to build this program from scratch and help student-athletes become successful at the next level.”

Peers currently serves as the general manager of the Lake Maloney Golf Course and owner of Peers Golf Academy in North Platte. He is a 2010 Graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic and would later take his talents to the Collegiate level while playing for Central Community College.

“We’re glad to be adding men’s golf to our list of Athletic programs and believe that Will Peers is the right person to be our coach,” NPCC Athletic director Kevin O’Connor said. “Will has developed a successful junior golf program, and we believe he will do the same for our golf program.”

The Knights men’s golf team will open its inaugural season in the fall of 2023.

