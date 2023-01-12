Peekskill Arts Alliance Seeking Artists For Public Project

PEEKSKILL, NY — There is still time to pitch an art project for the Peekskill Arts Alliance’s “Making Connections.”

The project will see artwork installed at 13 locations in Peekskill, creating art corridors, using murals, and installations to connect the Peekskill Waterfront to the downtown. The public effort comes out of Peekskill’s award of $10 million as part of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

According to the alliance, the art project would also serve to engage residents and visitors in a unique cultural and historic experience, increase foot traffic and tourism and improve the attractiveness of the downtown. The sites at which installations are planned are:

BeanRunner Café (Private) Peekskill Coffee House (Private) Police Station (Municipal) Peekskill Brewery (Private) The Fern Tree (Private) The Central Café (Private) Between Dain’s and Lincoln Depot Museum (Municipal) Methodist Church (Community) Church of the Assumption (Community) Sidewalk Quotations (Municipal) Retaining Wall (Municipal) Kearney Lofts on Main Street (Private) Pugsley Park (Municipal) Seven of the 13 sites (Nos. 1-7 above) will find artists through an RFP process. The remaining sites (Nos. 8-13 above) will recruit artists through several community-based approaches. The RFP can be found in English and in Spanish. The RFP must be submitted through this Portal by Jan. 15.

Artists will be notified of their selection as a finalist by Feb. 28. For more information, go here.