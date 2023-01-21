Pedro Porro’s Celebration after scoring a last minute goal on Friday was telling amid Spurs links

Pedro Porro may be strongly linked to Tottenham Hotspur, but he’s still very much committed to Sporting CP right now.

The Spanish wing-back played for his current club on Friday evening, and he netted a 95th-minute winning goal from the penalty spot.

There’s nothing like a bit of drama is there? Porro had been linked away from Sporting all week, but he became the club’s Hero again against Vizela with a late goal.

Of course, all eyes were on how Porro would celebrate such a goal after reportedly agreeing a transfer to another club, and it’s fair to say that a transfer may not be on his mind right now.

As you can see in the image above. Porro celebrated this goal as if he was more committed than ever to Sporting. He ended up almost in the crowd, and while it isn’t captured in the image above, his first instinct after netting the penalty was to grab the Sporting badge on his shirt.

This is a player that doesn’t seem to have his head elsewhere. He’s still full of passion for his current club and it would be very surprising to hear that he’s angling for a move away.

Of course, that isn’t to say that a transfer is impossible this month, but it doesn’t seem like Porro is the type of player who is going to push for a move to Spurs – he seems perfectly happy at Sporting.

Porro’s reaction to scoring this penalty was telling. He’s not on the verge of a move to Tottenham. This is very much a player who loves his current club and his mind is firmly focused on helping Sporting win every single game.

It remains to be seen if a move does come to fruition for Porro, but based on his celebrations after this penalty, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if he just stayed in Lisbon.

Just look at his face there. That isn’t a man thinking about a move to north London. That’s a player who is 100 per cent committed to his current cause.

There may be a way to change Porro’s mind and get him out of Sporting, but right now, it seems as though he’s more than happy where he is.

