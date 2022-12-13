Pedri named Winner of Goal of the Year for 2022

The best goal of the year has been decided: Pedri’s goal against Sevilla at Camp Nou was chosen as the best Strike after a vote by Barça fans via the Club’s official website. Once again the Canary Island midfielder receives recognition that had the fans inside and outside the stadium on their feet.

Some 18,742 Barça fans took part in the vote – many from Spain, the USA, Poland and Mexico. Therefore, with 2022 coming to a close, we know which goal the cultists enjoyed most over the last 12 months.

Barça v Sevilla at Spotify Camp Nou took place back in April and Pedri’s goal came in the 72nd minute of the contest, the midfielder leaving two Defenders on the floor before beating keeper Bono with a well-placed shot.

Pedri again and Jordi Alba completed the podium

The winning goal against Sevilla by Pedri received 5,067 votes and the midfielder also claimed second place with his Strike against Galatasaray in the Europa League receiving 3,543 votes. In third place came Jordi Alba’s brilliant volley against Atlético Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou.

The goal from the Canary Islander against Sevilla is no stranger to winning prizes as it was first in a top 10 of the season published by La Liga on their Youtube channel published in July. A goal, without doubt, that stands up to repeated viewings.