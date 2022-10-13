Pederson and Ellis to Take Part in 2022-23 Sun Belt Basketball Media Days

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s Women’s basketball head coach Kevin Pederson and men’s basketball head coach Cliff Ellis along with student-athletes Arin Freeman and Essam Mostafa, will represent Coastal Carolina University at the 2022-23 Sun Belt Basketball Media Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18-19 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The Sun Belt’s 14 Women’s basketball programs will participate on Tuesday, with the Sun Belt’s 14 men’s basketball teams set to appear on Wednesday. The event will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+.

Sun Belt Basketball Media Days commence an exciting season that will culminate with the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Basketball Championships at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Feb. 28-March 6, 2023.

Coach Pederson and Freeman are scheduled to take part in the media day on Tuesday at 9:50 am ET.

Coach Ellis and Mustafa will represent the Chanticleers on Wednesday at 9:50 am ET.

The full list of media days attendees – the head coach and one student-athlete from each program – is listed below.

Tuesday, October 18 – Women’s Basketball

9:00 am ET

App State

Head Coach Angel Elder too

Janay Sanders (G, R-Sr., Charlotte, NC)

9:25 a.m. ET

Georgia Southern

Head Coach Anita Howard

Terren Ward (G/F, Jr., Jesup, Ga.)

9:50 a.m. ET

Coastal Carolina

Head Coach Kevin Pederson

Arin Freeman (G, So., Little Rock, Ark.)

10:15 a.m. ET

Arkansas State

Head Coach Destinee Rogers

Lauryn Pendleton (G, So., Little Rock, Ark.)

10:40 a.m. ET

Georgia State

Head Coach Gene Hill

Kamryn Dziak (G, Sr., Amherst, Ohio)

11:05 am ET

ULM

Head Coach Brooks Donald Williams

Gara Beth Self (G, Jr., New Albany, Miss.)

11:30 a.m. ET

Troy

Head Coach Chanda Rigby

Felmas Koranga (F, Sr., Nakuru, Kenya)

11:55 a.m. ET

James Madison

Head Coach Sean O’Regan

Kiki Jefferson (G, Sr., Lancaster, Pa.)

12:20 p.m. ET

Marshall

Head Coach Tony Kemper

Abby Beeman (G, Jr., Ridgeley, W.Va.)

12:45 pm ET

Texas State

Head Coach Zenarae Antoine

Da’Nasia Hood (F, Gr., San Antonio, Texas)

1:10 p.m. ET

South Alabama

Head Coach Terry Fowler

Tyrielle Williams (G, So., New Orleans, La.)

1:35 p.m. ET

Old Dominion

Head Coach Delisha Milton-Jones

Amari Young (F, Sr., North Augusta, SC)

2:00 pm ET

Southern Miss

Head Coach Joye Lee-McNelis

Domonique Davis (G, Jr., DeRidder, La.)

2:25 pm ET

Louisiana

Head Coach Garry Brodhead

Brandi Williams (G, Sr., Lake Charles, La.)

Wednesday, October 19 – Men’s Basketball

9:00 am ET

App State

Head Coach Dustin Kerns

Donovan Gregory (F, Sr., Charlotte, NC)

9:25 a.m. ET

Georgia Southern

Head Coach Brian Burg

Jalen Finch (G, Sr., Raleigh, NC)

9:50 a.m. ET

Coastal Carolina

Head Coach Cliff Ellis

Essam Mostafa (C, R-Jr., Cairo, Egypt)

10:15 a.m. ET

Arkansas State

Head Coach Mike Balado

Caleb Fields (G, Jr., Lewisburg, Tenn.)

10:40 a.m. ET

Georgia State

Head Coach Jonas Hayes

Evan Johnson (G, So., Durham, NC)

11:05 am ET

James Madison

Head Coach Mark Byington

Alonzo Sule (F, Gr., Houston, Texas)

11:30 a.m. ET

Troy

Head Coach Scott Cross

Zay Williams (F, Sr., Birmingham, Ala.)

11:55 a.m. ET

ULM

Head Coach Keith Richard

Thomas Howell (F, So., Natchitoches, La.)

12:20 p.m. ET

Marshall

Head Coach Dan D’Antoni

Taevion Kinsey (G, Sr., Columbus, Ohio)

12:45 pm ET

Texas State

Head Coach Terrence Johnson

Mason Harrell (G, Sr., Midwest City, Okla.)

1:10 p.m. ET

South Alabama

Head Coach Richie Riley

Tyrell Jones (G, Jr., Chicago, Ill.)

1:35 p.m. ET

Old Dominion

Head Coach Jeff Jones

Mekhi Long (G, Jr., Bryans Road, Md.)

2:00 pm ET

Southern Miss

Head Coach Jay Ladner

DeAndre Pinckney (F, Sr., Carol City, Fla.)

2:25 pm ET

Louisiana

Head Coach Bob Marlin

Jordan Brown (F, Jr., Roseville, Calif.)

