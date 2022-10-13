Pederson and Ellis to Take Part in 2022-23 Sun Belt Basketball Media Days
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s Women’s basketball head coach Kevin Pederson and men’s basketball head coach Cliff Ellisalong with student-athletes Arin Freeman and Essam Mostafa, will represent Coastal Carolina University at the 2022-23 Sun Belt Basketball Media Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18-19 at the Superdome in New Orleans.
The Sun Belt’s 14 Women’s basketball programs will participate on Tuesday, with the Sun Belt’s 14 men’s basketball teams set to appear on Wednesday. The event will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+.
Sun Belt Basketball Media Days commence an exciting season that will culminate with the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Basketball Championships at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Feb. 28-March 6, 2023.
Coach Pederson and Freeman are scheduled to take part in the media day on Tuesday at 9:50 am ET.
Coach Ellis and Mustafa will represent the Chanticleers on Wednesday at 9:50 am ET.
The full list of media days attendees – the head coach and one student-athlete from each program – is listed below.
Tuesday, October 18 – Women’s Basketball
9:00 am ET
App State
Head Coach Angel Elder too
Janay Sanders (G, R-Sr., Charlotte, NC)
9:25 a.m. ET
Georgia Southern
Head Coach Anita Howard
Terren Ward (G/F, Jr., Jesup, Ga.)
9:50 a.m. ET
Coastal Carolina
Head Coach Kevin Pederson
Arin Freeman (G, So., Little Rock, Ark.)
10:15 a.m. ET
Arkansas State
Head Coach Destinee Rogers
Lauryn Pendleton (G, So., Little Rock, Ark.)
10:40 a.m. ET
Georgia State
Head Coach Gene Hill
Kamryn Dziak (G, Sr., Amherst, Ohio)
11:05 am ET
ULM
Head Coach Brooks Donald Williams
Gara Beth Self (G, Jr., New Albany, Miss.)
11:30 a.m. ET
Troy
Head Coach Chanda Rigby
Felmas Koranga (F, Sr., Nakuru, Kenya)
11:55 a.m. ET
James Madison
Head Coach Sean O’Regan
Kiki Jefferson (G, Sr., Lancaster, Pa.)
12:20 p.m. ET
Marshall
Head Coach Tony Kemper
Abby Beeman (G, Jr., Ridgeley, W.Va.)
12:45 pm ET
Texas State
Head Coach Zenarae Antoine
Da’Nasia Hood (F, Gr., San Antonio, Texas)
1:10 p.m. ET
South Alabama
Head Coach Terry Fowler
Tyrielle Williams (G, So., New Orleans, La.)
1:35 p.m. ET
Old Dominion
Head Coach Delisha Milton-Jones
Amari Young (F, Sr., North Augusta, SC)
2:00 pm ET
Southern Miss
Head Coach Joye Lee-McNelis
Domonique Davis (G, Jr., DeRidder, La.)
2:25 pm ET
Louisiana
Head Coach Garry Brodhead
Brandi Williams (G, Sr., Lake Charles, La.)
Wednesday, October 19 – Men’s Basketball
9:00 am ET
App State
Head Coach Dustin Kerns
Donovan Gregory (F, Sr., Charlotte, NC)
9:25 a.m. ET
Georgia Southern
Head Coach Brian Burg
Jalen Finch (G, Sr., Raleigh, NC)
9:50 a.m. ET
Coastal Carolina
Head Coach Cliff Ellis
Essam Mostafa (C, R-Jr., Cairo, Egypt)
10:15 a.m. ET
Arkansas State
Head Coach Mike Balado
Caleb Fields (G, Jr., Lewisburg, Tenn.)
10:40 a.m. ET
Georgia State
Head Coach Jonas Hayes
Evan Johnson (G, So., Durham, NC)
11:05 am ET
James Madison
Head Coach Mark Byington
Alonzo Sule (F, Gr., Houston, Texas)
11:30 a.m. ET
Troy
Head Coach Scott Cross
Zay Williams (F, Sr., Birmingham, Ala.)
11:55 a.m. ET
ULM
Head Coach Keith Richard
Thomas Howell (F, So., Natchitoches, La.)
12:20 p.m. ET
Marshall
Head Coach Dan D’Antoni
Taevion Kinsey (G, Sr., Columbus, Ohio)
12:45 pm ET
Texas State
Head Coach Terrence Johnson
Mason Harrell (G, Sr., Midwest City, Okla.)
1:10 p.m. ET
South Alabama
Head Coach Richie Riley
Tyrell Jones (G, Jr., Chicago, Ill.)
1:35 p.m. ET
Old Dominion
Head Coach Jeff Jones
Mekhi Long (G, Jr., Bryans Road, Md.)
2:00 pm ET
Southern Miss
Head Coach Jay Ladner
DeAndre Pinckney (F, Sr., Carol City, Fla.)
2:25 pm ET
Louisiana
Head Coach Bob Marlin
Jordan Brown (F, Jr., Roseville, Calif.)
For complete coverage of CCU Women’s basketball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWBB (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.