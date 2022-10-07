Pechanga’s “Golf for Candy” Supports US Troops

TEMECULA, CA – This November, Pechanga Resort Casino offers parents an easy way to discard excess candy from Halloween. In exchange for a bag or bucket of candy, Journey at Pechanga will offer free golf lessons for kids ages three to 18. Pechanga will donate the candy to be made into care packages for US service members.

Each child who brings in a bucket or bag of candy to the Journey at Pechanga pro shop between October 31 and November 22 will receive a free golf lesson valued at $29 at Journey at Pechanga golf course. Donations benefit Operation Shoebox, which sends care packages to US troops stationed at home or abroad.

“Golf for Candy is something I look forward to every year,” said PGA Golf Professional and Journey Instructor Randy Chang. “It is such an incredible opportunity to not only help kids ignite their passion for golf, but also to support our US troops in the process. I am grateful to see it continues to grow every year and help more and more people.”

Candy donors’ parents may sign up to be contacted for the free golf lesson after depositing the candy at the Journey at Pechanga pro shop. Donors’ one free lesson will take place between November 28 and December 31 at Journey at Pechanga golf course. The Journey at Pechanga pro shop is open every day from 7:30am to 4:30pm.

Kids receive instruction from PA Coach Randy Chang and a team of PGA certified instructors. Each class consists of a warm-up period, golf swing mechanics and putting or chipping. This is Pechanga’s fifth year hosting Candy for Golf, and to date, more than 147 pounds of candy have been collected and shared with the country’s service personnel thanks to the initiative.