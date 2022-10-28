Pechanga Hosts Chargers Legends Golf Tournament

TEMECULA, CA – Nearly 30 former Los Angeles Chargers put their golf game to the test for the 2n.d Annual Chargers Legends Golf Tournament at Journey at Pechanga in Temecula, CA.

LaDainian Tomlinson

Chargers’ Legends such as LaDainian Tomlinson, Hank Bauer, Antonio Cromartie, Kris Dielman, Charlie Joiner, and Drayton Florence among many others, came to the Temecula resort during Chargers Legends Weekend for the chance to show off their swings and share stories from the field .

“This is the best weekend because, not only do you get a chance to see the guys you played with, but also guys who played before me and after me,” said Pro Football Hall Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson. “And so, just being able to bring the generations together, talk about old stories, different teams the Chargers have had, how excited we are about the current Chargers and the passion they play with, it’s really a great time.”

“This is my first time being here – the golf course is amazing,” said former All-Pro cornerback Antonio Cromartie. “I’m looking forward to seeing how my golf game goes.”

Forty Pechanga VIP guests were also able to enjoy the tournament and pristine golf course conditions.