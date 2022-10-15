Pebble Beach, Seminole and Baltusrol host events

This week in Women’s college golf, teams competed across the country on an enviable slate of courses including Seminole Golf Club, Baltusrol (both Upper and Lower), The Merit Club and Medinah (No. 2).

It’s a trend that has trickled down from the LPGA, where each season the women play more historic and celebrated venues.

“It gives the student-athletes a sense of pride knowing that on the Women’s side, that they matter. that they see the equality happening,” said Ohio State head Coach Lisa Strom, who hosted the Barbara Nicklaus Cup earlier this year at Muirfield Village.

Strom notes that it takes visionaries to push the envelope, like longtime OSU Coach Therese Hession, who started the Palos Verdes event more than 25 years ago and created the Muirfield event, which debuted last year as a mixed tournament.

“Junior Golfers are looking at the sport at an entirely different level when they’re looking at schedules that say Pebble Beach, Baltusrol, Seminole,” said Mississippi State Coach Charlie Ewing. “I just think that really changes the entire perspective of what college golf is like, especially on the Women’s level.”

Here’s a look at 10 college events this fall that are scheduled at can’t-miss locations: