PEARSON RETURNS AS HUDLIN NETS FIRST TOWN GOAL – News

Kyle Hudlin scores in B Team’s defeat against Accrington Stanley

– Huddersfield Town B 1-3 Accrington Stanley

– Matty Pearson plays first 45 minutes since injury

– Kyle Hudlin scores his first Huddersfield Town goal

Huddersfield Town’s B Team suffered a home defeat on Friday afternoon as they lost 1-3 to Accrington Stanley in a friendly at the Millers Oils High Performance Complex.

Matty Pearson was back on the pitch following his long-term foot injury. Named in the starting line-up, he played the first 45 minutes as he continues to rebuild his match fitness.

From the sideline, Pearson’s vocals could be heard as his leadership skills kicked in and he bellowed directions at the youngsters in front of him.

Playing in this first half was just a starting point as he Returns from his injury, but an important step in his road to returning to the First Team and the Sky Bet Championship – you can read how Pearson found being back on the pitch in his post – match interview by CLICKING HERE.

The first half of our B team game today also saw Kyle Hudlin named in the starting XI after he was called back from his loan spell with AFC Wimbledon at the beginning of the January transfer window.

Our 6’9 striker scored his first goal for the Terriers towards the end of the first half in the 40th minute as he netted the equalizer to get our side back in the game before the break. They knocked it home after taking a touch and slotting it into the back of the net from close range, following a great build up from Tom Iorpenda and Brodie Spencer.

The goal finally came for Hudlin after he had three other chances to equalize during the half. The first chance came from a cross from Connor Mahoney, which found the head of Hudlin in the box, but this went just wide of the box.

The 22-year-old’s second chance came after a great interception from Michael Stone just outside the Accrington Stanley box allowed him to cross the ball into the area and again found the head of Hudlin, but this skimmed the outside of the post and went wide for a goal kick.

The final chance for Hudlin before the equalizing goal was scored came in the 27th minute after a great cross was played into the box by Mahoney, but the ball was cleared before it found the striker’s feet and went out for a corner. The corner was also taken by Mahoney, but Hudlin’s header went wide.

Our youngsters had a great first half, despite conceding the first goal, as they fought back to equalize and held most of the possession. Mahoney also looked strong in midfield as he made plenty of forward runs and put crosses into the box.

Half time saw both Pearson and Hudlin withdrawn and substituted as they had played the 45 minutes that they had been scheduled to play.

Due to the two quick goals scored by our visitors at the beginning of the second half, our Young Terriers found it hard to get back into the contest after the break. Having used all of our outfield changes at the break, Sonny Whittingham re-entered play after an injury to Shane Maroodza. Despite falling behind, Town continued to press and push forward with their unwavering effort, but struggled to find the back of the net in the second half.

Our B Team go again on Wednesday 11 January, when they welcome Fleetwood Town to the Millers Oils High Performance Complex in a 1pm kick-off.

Town’s Team

Michael Acquah; Brodie Spencer, Matty Pearson (Ernaldo Krasniqi, 46′), David Adewoju, Shane Maroodza (Sonny Whittingham, 57′); Sonny Whittingham (Cian Philpott, 46′), Tom Iorpenda; Michael Stone (Donay O’Brien-Brady, 46′), Myles Bright (Connor Shanks, 46′), Connor Mahoney; Kyle Hudlin (Conor Falls, 46′)

Unused Sub

Josh Mazfari

Goal Scorer

Kyle Hudlin (40′)