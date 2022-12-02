Pearl says Freeze hires a good fit for Auburn football

AUBURN, Alabama–Coach Bruce Pearl used the word “fit” on Thursday to describe Auburn hiring its new head football coach, Hugh Freezefollowing in the footsteps of the basketball coach’s boss, Athletic Director John Cohen, saying that was what the university was looking for during its coaching search.

When announcing that Auburn had hired Freeze, Cohen said a major reason why is that the former Lambuth University, Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty University head football coach is “a good fit” for the Tigers.

“I just think that Hugh is going to be a great fit for Auburn,” Pearl said prior to basketball practice on Thursday as his team prepares for a Friday night home game vs. Colgate.

“He understands the SEC,” Pearl pointed out. “He has won, beaten teams that were more talented than he has been. He is going to hire a great staff. He has got an Incredible family.

“He is a wonderful Christian man,” Pearl said. “He has asked for Grace (and) he is going to be given Grace here in this Christian community of Auburn. I am thrilled that this leadership team is in place, and I look forward to working with him.”

In addition to Cohen, who took over last month as Athletic director, the leadership team Pearl mentioned includes Auburn’s first-year president, Dr. Christopher B. Roberts. Pearl was at the introductory press conference for Freeze on Tuesday to officially welcome him to the Plains and spent time talking to Freeze and his family.

“I talked to him a little bit last night,” Pearl said of the football coach. “I tried to keep it short because I know he has got a lot on his plate, but I am so excited for him.

“I think that we have just had like three Incredible hires within the last six months,” Pearl declared. “I think President Roberts–the fact that he has been here for so long in so many different capacities, and did what he did with the college of engineering, we are in great hands there.

“They hired a great AD in John Cohen, who gets the Auburn culture, who has re-invented the term, ‘that’s Auburn being Auburn.’ We are starting to talk about ‘that’s Auburn being Auburn’ in terms of the Texas A&M football game, or what Cadillac Williams did turning our team around. That is Auburn being Auburn.”

Freeze takes over for Bryan Harsin, who was fired after winning just nine of his 21 games as head coach of the Tigers. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who coached the final four games in an interim capacity, is staying on board as Freeze’s associate head coach. Friday is the first day recruiting goes live since Freeze took over as head coach so he will be busy looking to line up players for Auburn’s 2023 signee class.

Pearl’s basketball team, which is ranked 15th nationally, will tip off at 7 pm CST at Neville Arena vs. Colgate.

*** Get FREE Auburn breaking news in your inbox ***