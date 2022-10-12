PEACOCK’S “FANTASY FOOTBALL PREGAME WITH MATTHEW BERRY” HITS THE ROAD IN 2 OF NEXT 3 WEEKS FOR BLOCKBUSTER COWBOYS-EAGLES AND PACKERS-BILLS SNF MATCHUPS

This Sunday’s Show Live at NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Philadelphia’s Dilworth Park; October 30 Show Live Outside Bills’ Highmark Stadium

Hosted by Berry and Michael Smith, Fantasy Football Pregame Features Latest Fantasy News and Advice Ahead of the Day’s Slate of Games

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 12, 2022 — Peacock’s Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry will hit the road in conjunction with two blockbusters Sunday Night Football matchups in the next three weeks.

The show (11 am-1 pm ET every Sunday), Hosted by Fantasy football commentator and industry pioneer Matthew Berry and co-host Michael Smithalongside Jay Croucher, will be live on-site this Sunday, Oct. 16 at NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia. Click here for more information about Fan Fest.

Berry will then join Mary Taylor, Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison and Kathryn Tappen is Football Night in America – the most-watched studio show in sports – live from Lincoln Financial Field at 7 pm ET on NBC and Peacock. Following FNIAthe Dallas Cowboys (4-1) visit the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) in a battle for first place in the NFC East on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo).

In two weeks, ahead of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visiting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are SNF, Fantasy Football Pregame will be onsite from outside the Bills’ Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 30. That night, Berry will once again join the FNIA team from onsite at Packers-Bills.

“Before the season, I named Jalen Hurts as my Fantasy Football ‘Ride or Die’ and ranked Josh Allen as my #1 QB. So you know I can’t wait to broadcast Fantasy Football Pregame LIVE from both Philadelphia and Buffalo, where there are not only amazing and passionate fan bases, but also first-place NFL teams that have tons of Fantasy football stars,” Berry said.

On both Oct. 16 and Oct. 30, the second hour of Fantasy Football Pregame will also be televised live at Noon ET on CNBC.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry provides the latest Fantasy football news and advice to help viewers set their lineups before the early games kick off just after 1 pm ET. The show is hosted by Berry, who is also an analyst Football Night in America.

Berry’s Fantasy Football Happy Hour podcast debuted at #1 for sports podcasts and in the top 10 overall on iTunes, and continues to be one of the top sports podcasts on both iTunes and Spotify. Smith is also the co-host of Peacock original Brother from Another. Croucher co-hosts the daily “Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry” program on Peacock (Monday-Friday, Noon ET) and will provide sports betting advice.

–NBC SPORTS–