Peacock’s Black Friday sale is a deal for soccer fans

A question to you, the soccer fans in the United States: What’s better than the Premier League and World Cup combined? The answer is nothing, which is why Peacock’s Black Friday sale is one not to be missed.

With Peacock’s Black Friday sale, you get the service for 99 cents per month.

Here’s the deal:

• First, activate the offer

• Enter promo code SAVEBIG

• Sign up and go!

The limited offer expires on Monday, November 28. It’s not available to current Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers. After the 12 months offer wraps up, Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month (or the then-current retail price) for 12 months.

Once Peacock’s Black Friday sale ends this weekend, you won’t see the price that low again.

Peacock’s Black Friday sale offers soccer fans a deal

If you watch Premier League soccer, Peacock Streams roughly 180 games every season. Combine that with every game of the FIFA World Cup both live and on-demand, and it’s an incredible savings for soccer fans.

In addition to soccer coverage, Peacock offers thousands of movies, TV shows and other sports. From hit TV shows like The Office to movies and reality TV, the service has everything for the family.

Benefits of Peacock for soccer fans

Other benefits of Peacock for soccer fans include access to a 24/7 Premier League TV channel for highlights, news and more.

Plus, Peacock features Goal Rush, the live whiparound show so you can see all the goals go in live from around the Premier League.

Last but not least, another favorite feature of Peacock is Key Plays.

At the end of the 2021/22 Premier League season, NBCUniversal experimented with a new feature on Peacock called Catch Up With Key Plays. Now it’s live across a series of devices.

“[Key Plays] is really a way to make sure that fans don’t have to worry about arriving late to the live streams,” explains John Jelley, SVP, Product and User Experience at Peacock. “So what it does is it combines machine learning — so looking at what’s happening on screen — combined with live event data from the game, and automatically curates key highlights.”

Last but not least, Peacock executives have promised Premier League games in 4K in 2023.