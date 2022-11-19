Peacock taking soccer to the streets of New York and Miami

Peacock is broadcasting all 64 games at the World Cup as the main part of its extensive coverage. Of course, those games are in Spanish, as FOX holds the rights to the English-language broadcasts of the World Cup.

However, Peacock does not stop its World Cup content at just the live broadcasts of games. In fact, those in Miami and New York City will have something new coming to their streets courtesy of Peacock.

Peacock is celebrating its World Cup coverage by providing a three-story responsive soccer ball in both cities. For New York, it is on Monday, Nov. 21. With three games scheduled that day, it is the day that features a number of interesting fixtures. England Battles Iran at 8 am ET. Then, the Netherlands takes on Senegal at 11 am However, the marquee Matchup for American audiences is the USMNT game against Wales.

For each of these fixtures, the ball plays a special sound each time a goal is scored. Andres Cantor, the lead voice for Telemundo’s World Cup coverage, is famous for his “Gooooool” call. That famous word comes out of the ball any time a team scores during those fixtures.

After appearing in New York, the ball travels south to the Wynwood Market Place in Miami. For the 11 am and 2 pm kickoffs from Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27, the ball continues to blare outGooooool!” Anytime someone scores at the World Cup. Those days include England-USA, Argentina–Mexico and Spain–Germany, all in time slots when the ball is active.

After the games, fans can then interact with the ball to have it show the colors of the country they support.

Peacock World Cup coverage

NBC is providing TVs in the area around the ball itself. Each TV shows the broadcast of the World Cup game in action via Telemundo and Peacock.

All 64 games at the World Cup are available to stream via Peacock, which costs just $4.99 per month. On top of that, the first 12 matches of the World Cup stream for free is Peacock. That means the first group stage games for groups A to F are available for free on Peacock.

Additionally, there is a 24/7 Copa Mundial channel. This has daily highlights, analysis and debate shows totally centered on the World Cup and its content.

The first game of the tournament is on Sunday, Nov. 20. The ball will not quite be in effect, but it does pit the hosts, Qatar, against Ecuador.