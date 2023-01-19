Peach Jam brings notable basketball stars each summer to North Augusta

Jan. 18—Editor’s note: We Are Aiken County is a series of articles that will run through Feb. 26. It celebrates people, places and events that have shaped Aiken County.

Top basketball Talent comes each summer to the courts of Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta for the Nike Peach Jam, a Premiere high school tournament used for college recruiting and scouting.

Peach Jam has the second largest tourism impact on the region, according to Parks and Recreation Director Rick Meyer. The city has hosted the event at Riverview Park on an annual contract with Nike since 1995, only missing one year for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meyer credited the city’s staff, the community, the fans and the local churches for making North Augusta competitive with other cities for this event.

“The facility was the first draw that got them here, there is no question because back in ’95, and I have said this before, there weren’t many facilities around like this,” Meyer said of the Riverview Park Activities Center. “Now there’s a lot of them across the country and we have evolved and we have changed and we have added on and we have come up with something new every chance we get to try and sweeten the deal as far as the service, the customer service . That makes a difference to them.”

“I think the cohesion of our internal unit that puts it on is excellent and just the response of the folks who have come out, whether it was for the tournament … just sort of the jubilation that everyone feels being a part of it, ” said Randy DuTeau, the city of North Augusta’s tourism director. “That’s a good thing.”

DuTeau said the economic impact is important to the area.

“Outside the Final Four, this is the biggest gathering in the basketball industry,” he said. “Those eight days during Nike Peach Jam and so from the visitors coming into town and staying in the hotels and eating in the restaurants, there is that economic impact and there is the prestige of having the tournament.”

Through the years, a who’s who of coaches and players have made appearances at the Peach Jam. Recent Celebrity Sightings include NBA superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

“I had a lot of conversations with coaches and basketball players and these are all people who were famous and they love coming into the community because we take care of them and they have a really good time and they know what to expect,” DuTeau said . “You are the highlight of North Augusta of being on everyone’s mind during the tournament and I think that is why it is important to this area.”