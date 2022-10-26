Peach Belt Releases Women’s Soccer All-Conference Team

AUGUSTA, GA – With the start of the PBC tournament just a day away, the league office has released the 2022 Women’s soccer All-Conference team. Flagler’s Andrea Fernandez was named the Offensive Player of the Year while Columbus State’s Carley Canzoneri the newly-created Defensive Player of the Year. USC Aiken’s Megan Gettys was named the Freshman of the Year and CSU’s Jay Entlich the Coach of the Year.

Fernandez earns one of the league’s top honors for a second year in a row after capturing Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors in 2021. The sophomore forward from Pozoblanco, Spain, led the Peach Belt with 17 goals scored in 13 games played and her 1,308 goals per game average is the best in NCAA Division II. She also leads the league with seven assists on the year and is also ranked first nationally in points per game with 3.15. Fernandez becomes the second PBC player to win a major ‘of the Year’ award in back-to-back seasons, joining PBC Hall of Famer Kristin Burton of Armstrong State, who won consecutive Player of the Year honors in 2008 and 09.

The Defensive Player of the Year award is new for the 2022 season. Carley Canzoneri becomes its first recipient after leading the #3 Columbus State defense to a league-best 0.44 goals allowed per game average with only seven scores given in 16 contests. CSU is tied for eighth in NCAA Division II in goals against average and tied for sixth nationally in shutout percentage with 11 clean sheets this season. Canzoneri started all 16 games on defense for the Cougars and played more minutes than anyone on the team. Now a four-time PBC All-Conference selection, the senior from Suwanee, Ga., also had one assist.

Megan Gettys is the Catalyst for USC Aiken’s fifth-place finish in the PBC standings, their best since 2006. A midfielder and forward from Mandeville, La., she led USCA and was fourth in the PBC with 11 goals scored this season. She also finished fourth with 1.71 points per game, adding two assists on the year. Twice named the PBC Player of the Week this season, she had three multi-goal games including a hat trick against Albany State. Gettys becomes the first Pacer Women’s soccer player to win a major PBC post-season award.

Seventeen years after winning his first PBC Coach of the Year honor, CSU’s Jay Entlich will put his ninth on the shelf after leading the Cougars to the PBC regular-season Championship and top seed in the conference tournament. The founder of the CSU Women’s soccer program, Entlich’s Cougars enter the post season ranked #3 in the Nation with a 14-1-1 overall record, 9-0-1 in league play. CSU has not lost a conference match in over two full years and captured their 14th regular-season title. His 333 career wins is currently 11th among all active DII coaches and his winning percentage is fifth.

The 2022 All-Conference team is listed below as selected by the league’s head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to select their own players.

2022 Women’s Soccer All-Conference Team

First Team

Forwards

Emma Beddow, Columbus State

Andrea Fernandez, Flagler

Megan Gettys, USC Aiken

Alexis Scarpinato, Young Harris

Midfielders

Maysoon El-Shami, North Georgia

Jhena Ellerbe, Young Harris

Sarah Hungerford, Columbus State

Rachael Sweigard, Columbus State

Defenders

Emery Biggs, Flagler

Carley Canzoneri, Columbus State

Maria Kilset, Columbus State

Mia Piazza, Lander

Goalkeeper

Lizzie Hedrick, Columbus State

Second Team

Forwards

Abbie Crane, North Georgia

Anna Grady, Columbus State

Josefine Nilsen, Flagler

Amiah Sprunger-Hightower, Clayton State

Midfielders

Moa Arlebo, Flagler

Chloe Byrne, Flagler

Megan DuMond, North Georgia

Summer Ligon, Georgia College & State University

Defenders

Mackenzie Cochrane, USC Aiken

Brooke Ouimette, Columbus State

Bailey Vessell, North Georgia

Arianna Silva, Flagler

Cat Watry, North Georgia

Goalkeeper

Kate Richardson, Georgia College & State University

Offensive Player of the Year

Andrea Fernandez, Flagler

Defensive Player of the Year

Carley Canzoneri, Columbus State

Freshman of the Year

Megan Gettys, USC Aiken

Select Gold Ball Award

Andrea Fernandez, Flagler

Elite 16 Award

Megan DuMond, North Georgia

Coach of the Year

Jay Entlich, Columbus State