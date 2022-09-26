PEA 2022 strengthens language, literature and culture: Chief Minister | Daily Express Online

They said the event builds a network of relationships among writers, scholars and cultural figures from foreign countries. “Literature teaches people to be polite and civilized and it will have a good effect on the people and country. This is to ensure that our efforts to fuel knowledge will impact the younger generation in particular.

The International Essay Poetry Festival (PEA) 2022 is capable of further strengthening the development of language, literature and culture in Sabah said Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Dear Daily Express reader,

Ever since 1963, before the formation of Malaysia, The Daily Express has kept the public well-informed as well as helped shape Sabah & Labuan’s development for almost 60 years.

By subscribing you are supporting many of our award winning journalists – the first newspaper to win the Prime Minister’s award for Excellence in Journalism – who work tirelessly to bring you the facts and news that matter.

We are also the only newspaper to achieve a world scoop in the Nick Leeson saga in 1995.

Your subscription helps to hold those in power accountable. Subscribe today to support exclusive, local and independent journalism.

Subscriber Log-in here Subscribe now To unlock this article sign in here