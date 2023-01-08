PCVC squads deliver successful tourney debuts

Polk County Volleyball Club squads kicked off their 2023 season with strong showings in the Southeast Alliance Volleyball League Icebreaker in Spartanburg.

PCVC Shawn, competing in the 16 Girls division, placed third, posting a 4-1 record. The team went undefeated in pool play on Saturday before dropping a tough 22-25, 25-20, 15-13 decision to Biltmore Volleyball Academy 16 Elite, the eventual tournament champion.

PCVC Shawn rebounded to defeat Grand Strand Juniors 16 Regional Conway 25-17, 25-12 in the third-place match.

PCVC’s newest team, PCVC Heather, made its debut in the 13 Girls bracket and also finished third with a 4-1 record. PCVC Heather also finished pool play with a perfect mark, then suffered a 25-20, 25-17 semifinal loss to Stars 13 Bethany, who went on to win the tourney title.

PCVC Heather bounced back with a 25-20, 20-19 win over Mountain Elite Volleyball Club 12 Black in the third-place match.

PCVC Kara, competing in the 15 Girls division, placed sixth, posting a 3-2 record for the weekend.

PCVC Kara reached the Silver bracket Championship match, dropping a 25-16, 25-23 decision to Cleveland Chaos 15u-olivia of Shelby.

PCVC also kicked off its Academy program on Sunday, with 36 young players attending the opening session.