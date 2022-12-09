PCVC Academy to help young players grow volleyball skills, appreciation

A new program being offered through the Polk County Volleyball Club will enable local youth of any skill level to learn more about and enjoy the sport.

PCVC Academy is part of a regional effort to help more young players develop skills and experience without the expense and time commitment of joining travel teams. The Academy is open to any students in grades 1-8, although players in grades 6-8 must reside in Polk County.

Academy participants will practice each Sunday at Polk County High School and will compete in one tournament per month, with those either held at PCHS or in Rutherford County.

PCHS head volleyball Coach Molly Hill has been hired to head the Academy and says the idea originated with Recreation departments in the area.

“We were approached by some rec department reps from surrounding counties, and all came up with this idea to start academies in each county and get younger kids involved and give them a chance to play and grow their skills,” Hill said.

“Polk, Chase, East Rutherford, Thomas Jefferson and possibly RS Central will all have academy teams and be invited to each tournament. Each county academy will take turns hosting the tournaments each month.”

Former PCHS standout Kara Overholt, who played collegiately at Coker, will be the head coach for Academy teams. She’ll be assisted by recent PCHS players Amberlyn Scruggs and Ella Waldman.

Cost to join the Academy is $50 per month plus one-time $25 registration fee and $16 AAU fee. The first practice session is set for Sunday, Jan. 8 from 1:30-3 pm, with the first tournament set for February at PCHS.

The Academy is separate from PCVC’s travel teams, which will also begin their competition season in January.

Anyone with questions about the Academy can contact Hill at 828-894-2525, ext. 402 or at mhill [@] polkschools.org.

“We are very excited to start the PCVC Academy and open this opportunity up for Younger Athletes or those who can’t play on a travel team for whatever reason,” Hill said. “The focus of PCVC Academy is to help Athletes grow and gain fundamental skills in a fun environment while continuing to love the sport of volleyball.”