PCM volleyball falls to West Marshall – Newton Daily News

STATE CENTER — Without its starting libero, PCM’s volleyball team couldn’t keep up with West Marshall on Tuesday.

The Trojans downed the Mustangs 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 during Heart of Iowa Conference action.

“We lacked intensity in this match and to be honest I’m not sure why,” PCM volleyball Coach Sarah De Vries said. “West Marshall has a strong front row and our hitters just couldn’t get on a roll.”

Riley Johannes led the Mustangs with five kills and five digs, Elle Davis added three kills and two blocks and Eliana Buswell added six assists and two digs.

Riley Johannes (Scott Fairbairn)

Starting libero RaeAnn Duinink missed the match because of an injury. Skylar Burns filled in and led the Mustangs with 12 digs. Addison Steenhoek chipped in seven digs and Ella Schendel tallied two digs.

“We had to change a few positions in the back row because our libero (Duinink) is injured and unable to play,” De Vries said. “We moved Burns to the libero position and she did a great job and passed the ball well on serve receive.”

Sidney Shaver dished out eight assists and Reese Palm, Joslin Briles and Tori Lindsay each put down two kills.

The Mustangs (10-19 overall, 1-4 in the conference) were 44-of-50 in serves with four aces. Briles led PCM with two aces and was 12-of-13 in serves. Palm served 8-of-8.

West Marshall improved to 15-12 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

“I want the girls to finish the regular season strong so we need to focus on our goals and find the energy to play at our highest level,” De Vries said.