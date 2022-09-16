PBL volleyball wins in three sets over Prairie Central

FAIRBURY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 over Prairie Central on Thursday.

Bailey Bruns had 13 kills, three assists, one block and seven digs for PBL (6-3, 1-1 Illini Prairie Conference) while Araya Stack had 14 assists, 11 digs and one ace, Aubrey Busboom had five assists, two digs and one block.

Trixie Johnson had 19 digs, four kills and one assist, Brooke Kleinert had three kills, two assists, one block, 10 digs and three aces, Aubree Gooden had three kills, two blocks and four digs, Gracelyn Greenburg had three kills and one block and Cadence Jones had 12 digs and one ace.

Junior varsity and freshmen

The PBL junior varsity team lost in three sets to Prairie Central.

Kaia Krumwiede had 14 assists for PBL while Kendyl Badgley had six kills, Taryn Rock had 21 digs and Tanner Graham had two aces.

The PBL freshman team lost in two sets to Prairie Central.

Lillian Beckman had two assists, Joie Gallagher and Addyson Kinnaird each had two kills, Olivia Rehg had nine digs, Anna Hudson had two aces and Gallagher had one block.

