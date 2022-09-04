PBL volleyball loses in two sets to Chillicothe IVC

CHILLICOTHE – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team lost in two sets to Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Saturday.

Brooke Kleinert had five kills while Aubrey Busboom had seven assists, Cadence Jones had five digs, Bailey Bruns and Aubree Gooden each had one block and Gooden had one ace.

Junior varsity

The PBL junior varsity volleyball team lost in two sets to Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Saturday.

Sway Elliott had six kills for PBL while Kaia Krumwiede had 10 assists and Tanner Graham had 10 digs and one ace.

In the freshman match, Joie Gallagher had three kills while Lillian Beckman had four assists, Addyson Kinnaird and Anna Hudson each had two digs and Olivia Rehg had two aces.

VARSITY

IVC 2, PBL 0

At Chillicothe

For PBL (4-2, 0-1), kills: Brooke Kleinert 5; assists: Aubrey Busboom 7; digs: Cadence Jones 5; blocks: Bailey Bruns, Aubree Gooden; aces: Gooden.

JUNIOR VARSITY

IVC 2, PBL 0

At Chillicothe

For PBL, kills: Sway Elliott 6; assists: Kaia Krumwiede 10; digs: Tanner Graham 10; aces: Graham.

PBL freshman stats – kills: Joie Gallagher 3; assists: Lillian Beckman 4; digs: Addyson Kinnaird 2, Anna Hudson 2; aces: Olivia Rehg 2.