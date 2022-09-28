PBL JH girls basketball teams lose to Iroquois West

ONARGA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 30-19 to Iroquois West on Tuesday.

Taylor Cole led the Panthers in scoring with nine points while Kyle Rust had six points and Emmy Bagwell and Gabi Barradas each had two points.

The PBL seventh-grade girls lost 27-10 to Iroquois West.

Tessa Boehme had four points while Tinley Boehme, Avery Curry and Neveah Harding each had two points.

The PBL sixth-grade girls lost 32-6 to Iroquois West as Kendal Schonauer, Ainsley Niewold and Janessa White each had two points.

6th-grade girls

Iroquois West 32, PBL 6

PBL 0 0 6 0 — 6

IW 6 10 10 6 — 32

PBL

Reese Sadlek 0-0-0, Janessa White 1-0-2, Kendal Schonauer 1-0-2, Ainsley Niewold 1-0-2, Pyper Siddal 0-0-0, Kandyce Curtis 0-0-0, Abigail Nemeth 0-0-0. Totals 3-0-6.

Iroquois West

Hadley Beeler 0-0-0, Alivia Albrecht 1-0-2, Alex Vaske 1-0-2, Ayla Nichols 2-0-4, Harley Valentine 0-0-0, Ellie Matthews 8-0-16, Claire Schumacher 4-0-8, Tessa Pankey 0-0-0. Totals 16-0-32.

7th-grade girls

Iroquois West 27, PBL 10

PBL 0 4 4 2 — 10

IW 9 11 6 1 — 27

PBL

Ella Strebeck 0-0-0, Morgan Goss 0-0-0, Tessa Boehme 2-0-4, Payton Luebchow 0-0-0, Ellie Dirks 0-0-0, Tinley Boehme 1-0-2, Mackenzie Garrelts 0-0-0, Avery Curry 1-0-2, Makenna Stout 0-0-0, Sofia Rebollo-Olivares 0-0-0, Kayleigh Harper 0-0-0, Neveah Harding 1-0-2. Totals 5-0-10.

Iroquois West

Beeler 0-0-0, Karsyn Arie 1-2-4, Jordyn Meents 0-0-0, Albrecht 0-0-0, Ealyn Rhodes 0-0-0, Howe 1-0-2, Matthews 0-0- 0, Phylicity Leonard 9-1-19, Autumn Miller 1-0-2, Schumacher 0-0-0, Dewitt 0-0-0, Pankey 0-0-0. Totals 12-3-27.