PBL freshman football wins 54-6 over Monticello

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team won 54-6 over Monticello on Thursday to improve to 6-0.

Mason Vaughan scored a 23-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Kayden Vance, who passed to Carson Goss for the two-point conversion to give PBL an 8-0 lead with 5:30 left in the first quarter. Vance then completed a 4-yard pass to Tyler Cole for a touchdown before Vaughan ran for the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 16-0 with 2:19 left remaining in the opening quarter.

Vaughan ran for an 18-yard touchdown and Cael Bruns ran for the two-point conversion to make it 24-0 before Vance scored on 3- and 25-yard runs. Bruns ran for the two-point conversion on the latter of Vance’s touchdown runs.

Vaughan ran for a 2-yard touchdown and the ensuing two-point conversion before Goss ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Elijah Tabor recovered a fumble in the end zone for the two-point conversion.

The PBL defense shut out Monticello until the Sages scored on the final play of the game.

Vance finished the game completing 8-of-9 passes for 125 yards and rushing for 62 yards on eight carries. Vaughan gained 107 rushing yards on 10 carries and caught two passes for 54 yards while Bruns ran for 45 yards on seven carries, Cole caught three passes for 27 yards and Andrew Calver had one reception for 41 yards.

Bruns also had a team-high eight tackles while Ethan Williams had two sacks and Vaughan had one sack. Calver and Jack Wesslund each had an onside-kick recovery.

PBL 54, Monticello 6

Scoring summary

PBL – Vaughan 23 pass from Vance (Goss pass from Vance).

PBL – Cole 4 pass from Vance (Vaughan run).

PBL – Vaughan 18 run (Bruns run).

PBL – Vance 3 run (pass failed).

PBL – Vance 25 run (Bruns run).

PBL – Vaughan 2 run (Vaughan run).

PBL – Goss 2 run (Tabor fumble recovery in end zone).

MON – 1 run (run failed).

PBL individual stats

PASSING—Kayden Vance 8-9-125-2-0, Tyler Cole 1-1-(-4)-0-0.

RUSHING – Mason Vaughan 10-107, Kayden Vance 8-62, Cael Bruns 7-45, Carson Goss 2-11, Tyler Cole 1-4.

RECEIVING – Tyler Cole 3-27, Mason Vaughan 2-54, Andrew Calver 1-41, Cael Bruns 1-2, Jack Wesslund 1-1, Daniel Boston 1-(-4).

KICK RETURNS – Cael Bruns 1-47.

TACKLES – Cael Bruns 8, Mason Vaughan 3, Ethan Williams 2, Daniel Boston 2, Andrew Calver 1, Jack Wesslund 1, Carson Goss 1, Dylan Vance 1, Kayden Vance 1, Troy Emberson 1.

ONSIDE KICK RECOVERIES – Andrew Calver 1, Jack Wesslund 1.

SACKS—Ethan Williams 2, Mason Vaughan 1.

PBL’s Kayden Vance runs during Thursday’s freshman game against Monticello.

PBL’s Tyler Cole runs down the left sideline during Thursday’s freshman game against Monticello.

PBL’s Mason Vaughan runs during Thursday’s freshman game against Monticello.

PBL’s Carson Goss makes a catch in the end zone during Thursday’s freshman game against Monticello.

PBL’s Ethan Williams kicks off during Thursday’s freshman game against Monticello.

PBL’s Carson Goss makes a tackle during Thursday’s freshman game against Monticello.

PBL’s Kayden Vance looks to pass during Thursday’s freshman game against Monticello.

PBL’s Andrew Calver (45) makes a catch during Thursday’s freshman game against Monticello.