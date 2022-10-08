PBL football loses 41-26 to Monticello to fall to 5-2

MONTICELLO – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda football team lost its second game in a row as a 34-12 fourth-quarter Rally fell short in a 41-26 loss to Monticello.

“We tried to fight back. It was just too late,” Pritchard said. “We’ve just got to pay better early.”

Monticello (5-2, 4-2 Illini Prairie Conference) became eligible for the Playoffs with its win as it ends its regular season against state-ranked opponents Prairie Central (7-0, 6-0) and Tolono Unity (6-1 , 5-1).

The Panthers (5-2, 4-2) will host Unity next Friday before ending its regular season at St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3, 3-3).

Robert Boyd-Meents started the Rally with a 57-yard touchdown run with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter as Peyton Hutchcraft caught a pass from Conner Vaughn for the two-point conversion to cut PBL’s deficit to 34-10.

It was Boyd-Meents’ third rushing touchdown of the game, all of which covered 33 or more yards.

“Robert’s good, and I’m glad he’s on my team, but we’ve got to figure out some other offense,” Pritchard said.

After Kayden Snelling recovered an onside kick, a Monticello defensive penalty moved the ball to the Sages’ 30-yard line. Two more runs by Boyd-Meents moved the ball another 10 yards.

On third-and-9 from the 19-yard line, Boyd-Meents ran for a first down and moved the ball to the 7-yard line despite senior lineman Keaton Garre getting injured on the play.

Garren’s injury was not the only one suffered by PBL as senior lineman Aaron Kavajecz and senior running back/defensive back O’Quinn Gerdes each had to leave the game on a stretcher.

“You’ve got to tell the kids to keep playing, but we have those kids in the back of our minds because we want them to have a sustainable life,” Pritchard said. “A bunch of players are going to be put in positions they haven’t been in before.”

On fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Boyd-Meents threw a pass to Aiden Johnson for a touchdown that cut PBL’s deficit to 34-26 with 5:44 remaining in the game.

The Panthers tried another onside kick after Boyd-Meents’ touchdown toss, but Monticello’s Spencer Mitze recovered it on PBL’s 49-yard line.

After PBL was called for a facemask penalty that moved the ball to the 31-yard line, Sheppard ran for another 17 yards. Two plays later, Sheppard ran for a 13-yard touchdown that extended Monticello’s lead to 41-26 with 3:46 left in the game.

After taking over on its own 43-yard line, PBL went four-and-out as an incomplete pass was followed by a tackle for loss of yards by Evan Wassom on a Vaughn run.

Boyd-Meents ran for one yard on third-and-12 before Blake McDuffie recovered a Vaughn fumble with 1:55 remaining.

Sheppard scored on a 22-yard touchdown run on Monticello’s opening possession.

Luke Teschke received a screen pass for a 16-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage before Kavajecz recorded a tackle for a loss of yards on a Sheppard run on the next play. Two plays later, a reception by Mitze moved the ball to PBL’s 43-yard line.

Kavajecz recorded another tackle for loss of yards on a Teschke run before Sheppard ran for 10 yards on second-and-13. Wade Carroll caught a pass on third-and-3 to move the chains prior to Sheppard’s touchdown run.

On PBL’s ensuing possession, a Boyd-Meents run on third-and-8 gained 12 yards to move the ball to the Panthers’ own 49-yard line. After Boyd-Meents gained five yards three plays later on a third-and-9, Monticello was called for an encroachment penalty that moved the ball to the Sages’ 40-yard line.

Two plays later, Gerdes ran for 15 yards to move the ball to the 24-yard line before gaining five yards on the next play. Boyd-Meents was tackled by Evan Wassom and Jeremiah Wenke for a loss of two yards, but then ran for six yards on third-and-7.

On fourth-and-1, Monticello recovered a PBL fumble to regain possession on its own 15-yard line.

Seven-yard rushes by Sheppard and Teschke moved the ball to the 29-yard line before Raiden Colbert gained 12 yards on a third-and-4. Two plays later, a pass from Teschke to Trey Welter gained 14 yards to move the ball to PBL’s 34-yard line. Welter caught another pass to move the chains before the Sages were called for a holding penalty to move the ball back to the 34-yard line.

The Panthers were called for a pass interference penalty on third-and-11, but after Monticello was called for a false start on second-and-4, Sheppard ran for one yard on second-and-9 before Boyd-Meents tackled Teschke for a loss of yards. An incomplete pass on a fourth-and-27 gave PBL the ball back on its own 28-yard line.

From there, Boyd-Meents ran for a 72-yard touchdown with 8:13 left in the second quarter to cut PBL’s deficit to 7-6. However, Teschke returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown with 7:56 remaining in the first half to extend Monticello’s lead to 14-6.

After PBL took over on its own 39-yard line, two runs by Boyd-Meents moved the ball 16 yards. Boyd-Meents then gained three yards on the play that resulted in Kavajecz’s injury.

Boyd-Meents then ran for eight more yards on two carries to move the ball to the 34-yard line. Two plays later, he scored on a 33-yard touchdown with 4:20 left in the second quarter to cut PBL’s deficit to 14-12.

Monticello took over on its own 29-yard line before Tylor Bundy caught a pass on second-and-8 to move the ball to the Sages’ 48-yard line. On a first-and-15, Sheppard ran for 13 yards before being tackled by Matthew Suaava for a loss of one yard on second-and-2.

On third-and-3, Mitze caught a pass from Sheppard for a 44-yard touchdown with 1:39 left in the second quarter to extend Monticello’s lead to 20-12.

On the second-half kickoff, McDuffie recorded a fumble to give the Sages the ball on PBL’s 38-yard line.

“When you lose the turnover battle, you’re probably going to lose the football game, and that’s exactly what happened,” Pritchard said.

Bundy ran for 12 yards on a third-and-2 before scoring on an 18-yard touchdown run with 10:49 left in the third quarter to extend Monticello’s lead to 27-12.

After PBL went three-and-out on its ensuing possession, the Sages too over on their own 40-yard line. After they were called for an offsides penalty, Sheppard ran for 19 yards on two carries to move the ball to PBL’s 46-yard line. Sheppard ran to the 35-yard line on a third-and-3, but Boyd-Meents tackled Teschke for a 5-yard loss on the next play before Mitze fell down for a 3-yard loss on a screen pass reception.

Boyd-Meents tackled Mitze on a third-and-18 screen pass for no gain, forcing Monticello to punt to PBL’s 8-yard line.

Boyd-Meents caught a screen pass on third-and-7 for 14 yards, but after Boyd-Meents was stopped for no gain on first down and an incomplete pass was thrown on second down, Kayden Snelling gained five yards on a screen pass reception , but a pass attempt intended for Gerdes fell incomplete. Gerdes was injured on that play with 1:28 left in the third quarter.

After taking over possession on PBL’s 30-yard line, Monticello gained 14 yards on a run by Bundy. Two plays later, Teschke caught a pass from Sheppard for an 8-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend the Sages’ lead to 34-12.

“They’re talented offensively,” Pritchard said. “I just couldn’t figure out how to stop them.”

Monticello 41, PBL 26

PBL 0 12 0 14 — 26

MON 7 13 7 14 — 41

Scoring summary

MON – Sheppard 22 run (Sowinski kick).

PBL – Boyd-Meents 72 run (pass failed).

MON – Teschke 90 kickoff return (Sowinski kick).

PBL – Boyd-Meents 33 run (pass failed).

MON – Mitze 44 pass from Sheppard (kick failed).

MON – Bundy 18 run (Sowinski kick).

MON – Teschke 8 pass from Sheppard (Sowinski kick).

PBL – Boyd-Meents 57 run (Hutchcraft pass from Vaughn).

PBL – Johnson 4 pass from Boyd-Meents (pass failed).

MON – Sheppard 13 run (Sowinski kick).