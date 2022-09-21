PBC Women’s Golf Update – Sept. 21

McCormick, SC – The Lander Women’s golf team held on to first at the Savannah Lakes Invitational on Tuesday with the completion of the second round. The Bearcat duo of Sakurako Tanaka and Kajsa Lindquist finished in the top-five.

Lander shot 590 (293+297) with a nine-over-par performance. Peach Belt opponent Columbus State and Limestone tied for second scoring 596 at 20-over-par. Flagler was tied for ninth with Young Harris in 16th.

Tanaka and Lindquist both tied for fourth at two-over-par, shooting 146 through both rounds. Gracie McCoy tied for 15th, only three shots behind her teammates at five-over-par. Caroline Hardee tied for 33rd at nine-over-par, while Ella Nilsson also finished in the top-40 in a 36th place tie at ten-over-par. Individual competitor Victoria Callahan tied for 50th shooting 14-over-par.

Cara Hilburn and Emily Beiers led Lander’s second team. The duo both tied for 41st and shot 11-over-par. Elizabeth Bradley tied for 50th with a 14-over-par performance. Caitlyn Cash tied for 62nd and Chloe Hiott tied for 78th with 17-over-par and 25-over-par outings.

Columbus State dipped a little from round one on Tuesday, posting a 14-over 302 to conclude play. The Lady Cougars finished with a 20-over 596 overall and tied with No. 5 Limestone University for second on the leaderboard. Lander University won the tournament with a 14-over 590 after posting a 9-over 297 over the final round.

All five Lady Cougars shot similar scores over round two. Beryl Giletti capped off her top-five finish, shooting a 3-over 75 to match her teammate Marine Legentil’s second round score. Giletti (+2, 146) finished tied for fourth overall, while Legentil (+4, 148) was tied for 12th. The other three Lady Cougars shot 4-over 76s on Tuesday.

Flagler finished in a tie for ninth place after shooting a 33-over par 609 (298-311). Stella Jelinek finished in a tie for fourth place with a 2-over 146 (71-75) in her Collegiate debut. She made 15 pars in today’s final round and had 27 in the 36 holes she played.

Jordyn Hodgson finished in a tie for 15th place with a 5-over 149 (74-75). She had an eagle on the par-5, 479-yard 11th hole. Marietta Ruhl, playing as an individual, shot a 6-over 150 (74-76) to finish in a tie for 19th place. Sophie Wheeler tied for 26th place with a 7-over 151 (74-77). Jan Browne (+19) and Sloane Siebert (+21) completed the contingent for Flagler.

Young Harris shot 343 in the final round. Connor Johnson had the low round of the day – 77 – for the Mountain Lions and finished in a tie for 74th place at 166.

DALLAS, Texas – The University of North Georgia Women’s golf team posted a 10-over-par 298 final round to finish the DBU Women’s Classic in 14th place out of 16 schools. The 54-hole total of 26-over marks the second best three-round total in program history.

Newcomer Amari Smith (75-71-69–215, t12th) led UNG in the tournament after a three-under-par 69 in the third round. Smith jumped up 14 spots from 26th after the second round up to 12th place.

The Nighthawks shot a 298 (+10) in the opening round before finding their footing and finishing the day with a 294 (+6) in the second round. A third-round 298 (+10) dropped them one spot to finish the tournament. Maddie Ananthasane (72-75-73–220, t31st) finished second for the Nighthawks at four-over-par for the tournament.

Well. 13 Henderson State took home the team title with a three-round total of 858, six-under par. Maria Hoyos of Lynn took home the individual title with a 12-under par (204) scorecard.

Ten of the top 25 teams from the WGCA Coaches Preseason Poll competed in the two-day event.