PBC Women’s Golf Update – Oct. 5

DESTIN, Fla. – The Flagler College Women’s golf team finished in second place with a 20-over par 872 (290-294-288) at the Golfweek Division II Fall Invitational, which was played at the Raven Golf Club (par 71; 5,827 yards). The 54-hole score Shattered the previous record of 893 at the Peach Belt Conference Championship in 2017.

Jordyn Hodgson, who was playing in her second tournament in her Flagler career, finished in a tie for second place with a 2-over 215 (73-71-71). The Florida International University transfer’s 54-hole score tied for the second-best mark in the history of the program. Natalia Azcue had the same score at the Lady Moc Classic in 2018. Hodgson tied for the most pars in the field with 38 and had 13 in today’s final round. She also had eight birdies.

Stella Jelinek finished in a tie for fourth place with a 3-over 216 (70-72-74). She collected 35 pars and eight birdies. Sophie Wheeler turned in a 6-over 219 (71-75-73), which was good for an eighth-place finish. Wheeler also had 38 pars and she added seven birdies.

Nova Southeastern University edged out Flagler for the team title by just one stroke. The Sharks shot a 19-over 871.

Topping the 53-woman field was Emma Lansen of Nova Southeastern. She shot a 1-under 212 (69-74-69). She was the only golfer to break par.

Anna Asphamn finished in a tie for 14th place with a 13-over 226 (80-76-70), which was her career-best 54-hole score. Her final round 1-under 70 tied her best single round of her career. Asphamn had 34 pars and six birdies. Marietta Ruhl finished in a tie for 20th place with a 16-over 229 (76-79-74).

Up next for the Saints is the 19th annual Flagler Fall Slam, Oct. 24-25, at the Marsh Creek Country Club in St. Augustine.

GOODLETSVILLE, Tenn. – After sitting in a tie for eighth on Monday, junior USCB Women’s golfer Ashleigh Mead improved on the individual Leaderboard at the Music City Fall Invitational, as she slotted in a tie for fifth at the Twelve Stones Golf Club.

Day Two Highlights

Mead was dominant on Tuesday, as she led the Sand Sharks. After finishing her second round at 8-over 80, the junior ended the day with a tied-for-field-best, 1-over 73 score. She ended the two-day outing at 17-over 233 and was just six strokes back of the first-place finisher. In her final round, Mead poured in 13 pars to go along with two birdies.

Cassie Tasney improved her 18-hole score from each round, as she finished the second round with an 8-over 80 followed by a 7-over 79 in the third round. Overall, the Ohio native tied for 15th with Claudia Karnikova of UT Southern at 26-over 242.

Alejandra Rodriguez fell down the player leaderboard after shooting a 13-over 85 in the final round. The senior did finish her second round with an 8-over 80 to place 24th place at 32-over 248.

Jessica Hoeft slightly moved up the Leaderboard on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 30th. She posted a 37-over 253 two-day score.

Kirsta Thomson rounded out the scores for USCB, as she finished tied for 45th at 56-over 272.

Cumberland continued to hold on to the top spot, as it won the title at 72-over 936. University of Pikeville earned the silver medal at 91-over 955.

Renne Crooks of Pikeville leapfrogged three spots to take home the top hardware. She finished the outing at 11-over 227 after matching Mead’s 1-over 73 in the final round.

What’s Next?

USCB will face off with former Sun Conference Rival SCAD in a dual match on Oct. 9, as the Bees host the Sand Sharks at Savannah Harbor.