PBC Women’s Golf Update – Oct. 12

Three PBC teams competed this week at the LeeAnn Noble Memorial, Hosted by North Georgia. Columbus State finished in fourth place to lead all conference schools while host North Georgia was eighth and Lander 10th. 16 teams and 92 total players competed in the event, including individual players from Young Harris.

Columbus State shot rounds of 304-293-294 on the 5,934-yard, par-72 layout at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega, Ga. The Cougars edged out Limestone by one stroke to finish in fourth place.

Laura DeLaubert led CSU in a tie for 15th place after rounds of 72-72-77 for a five-over 221. Marine Legentil was tied for 21st with a 223 while Beryl Giletti was 35th with a 227 and Broolyn Bostick one stroke back in a road for 36th.

Kennedy Noe (77-74-69–220, t12th) led North Georgia the whole way, putting a stamp on her tournament with a three-under-par final round. She was the low PBC golfer in the event.

As a team, the Nighthawks shot a 308 (+20) in the opening round before improving that score by eight strokes in the second round and rose three spots on the leaderboard. UNG continued that momentum and improved their standing by one place in the third round.

Maddie Ananthasane (82-72-74–228, t36th) recovered after a tough first round and moved up nine spots in the final round. Amari Smith (76-78-76–230, t45th) finished third on the team, two strokes back of Ananthasane. Ellie Rippee (73-84-78–235, t63rd) finished five strokes behind Smith and rounded out the top four Nighthawks.

Kajsa Lindqvist led Lander on the leaderboard, tying for 21st to score 223. Lindqvist moved up ten spots from the second round to shoot seven-over-par. Gracie McCoy tied for 40th after shooting 13-over-par with a score of 229.

Sakurako Tanaka tied for 48th to finish at 15-over-par, while Ella Nilsson finished a shot back at 16-over par to finish in a 53rd place tie. Caroline Hardee tied for 63rd and Victoria Callahan tied for 72nd as an individual.

Lucy Wiegert was the top finisher for Young Harris as her 80 in the final round put her in a tie for 72nd place at 239. Connor Johnson fired an 88 and came in 90th place at 255, while Sarah Comer posted a 106 and came in 92nd at 330.

#6 Anderson won the event with a three-over 867 with Findlay in second place at 876. Wingate’s Hailey McLaughlin won medalist honors with rounds of 68-74-71 for a three-under 213.