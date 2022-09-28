PBC Men’s Golf Update – Sept. 28

Three Peach Belt men’s golf teams competed this past weekend at the Cougar Invitational led by Clayton State’s third place finish, while Flagler and USC Beaufort finished fourth at their respective tournaments.

The Lakers posted a 278-291-298—867, finishing the tournament shot in third place behind Anderson and No. 1 Lee. The field consisted of six programs ranked in the top 25 of NCAA Division II of the latest Golf Coaches Association of America rankings.

Leading the charge for the Lakers was Felipe Gomez. Gomez was the leader after 36-holes played shooting five-under. Gomez carded a 68 in the first round and a 67 in the second round. The Santander, Spain native was one of five individuals that finished under-par or better in the first 36 holes. Gomez finished the tournament in third.

Following Gomez was Daniel Medellin. Medellin finished the first 36 holes in sixth place after shooting one-over. Medellin shot a 69 in the first round before carding a 72 in the second and third rounds to finish three-over par, 213, recording a fifth place finish.

Augusto Oliva and Nico Cabello followed behind. Oliva posted a 72-75-74—221, finishing tied for 20th, while Cabello recorded a 69-79-77—225 to finish tied for 29th, giving the Lakers four golfers in the top 30.

Well. 17 Columbus State finished tied eighth with No. 23 Barton, finishing one shot ahead of Georgia College. The Cougars finished the tournament 55-over par.

Martin Gruendemann and Arran Kanth led the way for the Cougars in round three. Both Golfers turned in 4-over 74’s in Windy conditions to pace the lineup. Gruendemann fell one stroke shy of a top-10 finish with an 8-over 218. Kanth nearly played his way inside the top-20, but finished tied for 33rd with a 16-over 226. Bernard Meyer finished 11-over 221, recording a top-20 finish.

Georgia College posted rounds of 295, 295 and 312 as they finished in ninth.

Isaac Samples led the way for the Bobcats, taking eighth place in a field of 66 golfers, finishing five-over par. They carded rounds of 68, 72 and 75, the team’s best round in each of the three.

ST. AUGUSTINE – The Flagler College men’s golf team wrapped up its season opener today (Sept. 27) with a 23-over par 887 (287-293-307) to finish in fourth place at the 12th annual Jay Jennison Cup, which was played at The Palencia Club (par 72; 7,073 yards).

Lenoir-Rhyne University turned in the lowest round of the day with a 1-under 287 to Catapult into first place with a 6-over 870 (294-289-287). Yesterday’s leader after two rounds, the University of Mount Olive, finished in second place with a 10-over 874. Wingate University finished ahead of Flagler with a 19-over 883.

Will Locey of Belmont Abbey College took home medalist honors with a 2-under 214 (71-69-74). They finished with 11 birdies and 35 pars. Locey bested three golfers by one stroke.

The top finisher for the Saints was Trey Wilson who finished in a tie for 11th place. Wilson shot a 3-over 219. His 11 birdies were tied for fifth among the 66-man field. Joel Petersson, who was making his Flagler debut, finished in 23rdrd place with an 8-over 224 (75-75-74). He was second in the tournament with 38 pars.

Franco Piovano and Felix Villamil finished in a tie for 26th place with a 10-over 226. Nic Whittaker wrapped up the team with a 12-over 228, which was good for a 32n.d place finish.

Flagler had a “B” team which finished in 10thth place with a 49-over 913 (301-306-306). Tomas Cavanagh led the team with a 9-over 225 (76-75-74) and he finished in a tie for 24th place. Nic Eberhard finished in a tie for 26thth place at 10-over while Abe Forsyth and Gabriele Romani tied for 44th place at 16-over. Andrew Porter shot a 24-over 240.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – After a strong season-opening tournament, Jacob Thomas again impressed in the shortened Invite at Innisbrook on Monday, as he took home first-place honors at the famous Copperhead Course inside the Innisbrook Resort.

Highlights

Thomas was hands-down the biggest highlight for USCB in the 36-hole, shortened outing at Innisbrook. They took home the first-place trophy after shooting a 3-under 139 score. He was stellar in the first round by going 4-under 67, and he followed that with a 1-over 72 performance. In his sub-par round, Thomas posted not one, but two Incredible feats by collecting a pair of Eagles in the round – hole 1 and 18. The first was the 560-yard par-5, while the later was on the 445- yard par-4. Overall, he went 4-under on par-5s and 3s to go along with 21 pars and seven birdies. The senior edged Nicolas Llanos of Keiser by one stroke, as the Seahawk went 3-under in the final round.

Not to be Overlooked though, Sam Olsson Kjellin also had a respectable day, as he slotted in a five-way tie for 14th at 5-over 147. He opened the day at 4-over 75 then followed it with a 1-over 72 With his low second-round score, he jumped up 22 spots on the individual leaderboard. Overall, they posted seven birdies, which tied Thomas.

Fabian Fallenius finished tied for 56th at 12-over 154. Rounding out the starting five were Jonas Demant and Christofer Hammar, who both tied for 60th at 13-over 155. Demant led the trio with three birdies on Monday.

As a team, USCB tied for fourth with Wayland Baptist at 24-over 592.

Keiser won the team title at 8-over 576, while Southeastern finished runner-up at 15-over 583.