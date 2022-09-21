PBC Men’s Golf Update – Sept. 21

GAINESVILLE, GA — Eight Peach Belt Conference men’s golf teams took the course at the Mizuno Intercollegiate with host North Georgia leading the conference with a third-place finish. Clayton State was fourth with Lander sixth, Georgia Southwestern seventh, USC Aiken tied for 11th, Columbus State 13th, Young Harris 16th and Georgia College 20th.

The event featured 11 programs ranked in the top 25 of NCAA Division II according to the latest Golf Coaches Association of America rankings.

North Georgia posted a five-under-par 283 final round to finish at the Chattahoochee Golf Club in third place. The five-under was the lowest final round score in the 20-team event.

Noah Zediker led the Nighthawks in the event, carding a three-under-par 69 in the final round to finish tied for eighth. Zediker saved his best round for last after shooting a 72 and 71 in the first two rounds.

Evan Thompson and Will Chambless followed with a 54-hole total of 214, placing them tied for 10th. Stephen Kinsel, playing as an individual, also carded a final score of 214 to tie for 10th. Four UNG Golfers placed in the top 10 in total, with Gabe Larson rounding out the top five for North Georgia.

The Nighthawks shot a 283 (-5) in the opening round before falling back slightly with a 290 (+2) in the second round. UNG returned for the third round and shot another 283 (-5) to finish the tournament in third at eight-under-par.

Anderson won the team title with an 18-under-par total, two strokes ahead of the second place No. 7 West Florida. West Florida’s Elias Havisto took home the individual title defeating Anderson’s Calahan Keever in the second hole of a playoff.

For Clayton State, Daniel Medellin led the Lakers as he shot a final round of 70 (-2) and finished tied for 10th. In the tournament, Medellin was one of only 11 players that shot under par on the par fours. Following Medellin was Augusto Oliva. The Buenos Aires, Argentina native carded a final round 73 (+1) and finished tied for 14th place. Going up 20 spots in the field was Felipe Gomez. Gomez carded a final round 71 (-1) and placed tied for 19th. Overall, the Santander, Spain native was tied for sixth in the field shooting -5 on the par fives. Following Gomez was Nico Cabello, who finished with a final round 74 (+2) and was tied for 29th. Wrapping up the Laker finishers was Sam Hershoff who finished in tied for 70th place after shooting a final round 78 (+6).

For Lander, Linus Jonsson finished in seventh, shooting five-under-par totaling a score of 211 after having his best round on Tuesday shooting 68. Gaston Edberg tied for 16th at even par on every round. Victor Larsson shot four-over-par and tied for 29th while Jake Stoneham and Edward Rahm both finished tied for 63rd at nine-over-par. Bryce Wittmer, Lander’s individual competitor for this tournament, tied for 43rd with a six-over-par performance.

Georgia Southwestern was led by Nicolas Escobar who was under par in all three rounds and finished the event with three eagles, all on different holes, including one in Round 3. Escobar tied for eighth in the 108-player field with a 212. Erik Fogel followed up an opening round score of 74 with a pair of even par rounds to tie for 19th. Fogel climbed 10 spots on Tuesday. He had one eagle in Round 2. Chase McLain tied for 43rd place with a 222 and Garrett Giles was a stroke back of McLain to tie for 50th. Jack Tharrington jumped up 13th places in the standings with his 74 in the final round and finished tied for 80th with a 229.

USC Aiken’s Karl Frisk was the low PBC individual in the event, finishing in fifth place with a seven-under 209. Frisk shot rounds of 69-72-68 on the par-72, 7,166-yard course. It marks the best finish of his career.

Oscar Abrahamsson put together a solid final round, shooting two-under par, 70. His solid round propelled him into a tie for 19th. Abrahamsson finished at two-over par, 218, for the 54-hole event.

Anderson won the event after shooting 18-under par, 846. West Florida (-16, 848) and North Georgia (-8, 856) rounded out the top three. Those were the only schools that finished under par.

USC Aiken shot 21-over par, 885, for the event. The team was a stroke back of 10th-place Erskine in the 20-team field.

Columbus State’s Bernard Meyer nearly dipped into the red on Tuesday, carding an even-par 72 to close out play. The 72 was tied for the best round by a Cougar this week (Arran Kanth) and helped Meyer finish in a three-way tie with Kanth and Martin Gruendemann for 43rd. The trio shot 6-over 222’s.

Young Harris’ Laurens Schulze-Doering and Ruben Lindstrom each had the low round of the day for the Mountain Lions with a 74. Schulze-Doering finished in 18th place at 217, while Lindstrom finished in a tie for 90th at 231.

Georgia College’s Nathan Moore led overall for the Squad in 57th place among 108 golfers. He was eight-over with rounds of 76, 72 and 76 on the par-72, 7,166-yard Chattahoochee Golf Club course.