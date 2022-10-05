PBC Men’s Golf Update – Oct. 5

DAVIE, Fla. – The No. 4 University of North Georgia men’s golf team posted a three-over-par 287 in the final round to finish the Nova Southeastern Shark Invitational in second place. Well. 5 Georgia Southwestern finished in fourth after posting their best round on Tuesday. The tournament, Hosted by Nova Southeastern University, was played at the par-71, 6,725-yard Grande Oaks Golf Club and featured six programs ranked in the top 25 of NCAA Division II according to the latest Golf Coaches Association of America coaches poll.

Evan Thompson led the Nighthawks in the event, carding a one-under-par 70 in the final round to finish tied for seventh. Thompson rose seven positions in the second round and held onto that spot in the final round.

Noah Zediker finished the tournament two strokes back of Thompson with a final total of 213, placing him in a tie for 11th. Hughes Threlkeld carded a score of 72 in the final round to head to finish in a tie for 17th. Will Chambless finished his tournament in a tie for 21st after a final-round score of 75.

The Nighthawks, as a team, shot a 287 (+3) in the final round and a total score of 856 (+4) to finish one shot ahead of tournament host Nova Southeastern.

Top-ranked Barry ran away with the team title in the final round shooting 12-under-par as a team. They began the day tied for first with Nova Southeastern but ended with a 17-stroke lead at the end of the final round.

Nova Southeastern’s Will O’Neill and Embry-Riddle’s Ian Aldarondo settled a tie with O’Neill winning the playoff and taking home the individual title. O’Neill shot a 63 in the second round and two rounds of 71 to finish at eight-under-par. Aldarondo had three straight rounds under 70 to join O’Neill in the lead at eight-under-par.

Nicolas Escobar led the Hurricanes with a 69 in Round 3 as he birdied three of his last five holes. Escobar tied for seventh in the 72-player field with a 211 overall. Chase McLain fired a 69 in Round 2, but slipped two slots in the standings to 10th after a 71 on Tuesday. McLain finished the event tied for fifth on par 5 scoring at 6-under. Erik Fogel matched McLain on the par holes and had the Hurricanes only eagle for the week in Round 2. Fogel climbed nine spots in the final round to finish tied for 25th with a 5-over 218. Garrett Giles tied for 35th with a 222. Jack Tharrington was two strokes behind Giles and tied for 40th. Payne Sells competed as an individual and finished with a 228 to tie for 59th.

ALLENDALE, Mich. – Sitting in fifth place after 36 holes on Monday, the USCB men’s golf team moved into third place at the Folds of Honor Challenge, while senior golfer Jacob Thomas finished ninth on the individual Leaderboard at The Meadows.

Day Two Highlights

As a team, USCB posted a 303 team score in the first round, and moving to the second round, it shaved off four strokes to post a 299. However, highlighting the two-day, three-round tournament was the third-round score of 8-over 292, which was the second-best team score of the day on Tuesday. Overall, the Sand Sharks moved up two spots from Monday to Tuesday to finish with a Bronze medal at the event.

Jonas Demant had the best final day for the Sand Sharks, as the junior went even-par 71. He opened the day going 3-under from holes 14-10 (started on 14), but he posted a double bogey and a bogey to slot him back at even par. Overall, Demant went 16-over 229 (82-76-71) to place tied for 28th.

Christofer Hammar also moved up the individual standings, as he finished in a tie for 11. The rookie collected a 10-over 223 (76-75-72). In his final round, he went even-par 36 from holes 1-9, which featured a trio of birdies.

Despite not having the best round on Tuesday, Thomas had the best overall finish for USCB, as he collected yet another top-10 finish. He posted an 8-over 221 after shooting a 4-over 75 in the final round. Like Hammar, he also posted three birdies on the final day.

Fabian Fallenius had the third-best score on Tuesday for USCB at 3-over 74. The sophomore had an impressive first 10 holes, as he went 1-under during that stretch. Overall, he placed tied for 33rd at 19-over 232.

Sam Olsson Kjellin rounded out the scores and finishes for USCB, as he placed tied for 33rd with Fallenius.

Grand Valley State won the team title at an impressive 4-under 848 team score. Findlay earned runner-up status at 17-over 869.

Charles Delong of Grand Valley State held on to the top spot, as he shot a 7-under 206 in the three rounds. Nick Krueger of Grand Valley State won second-place honors at 4-under 209.

CAMDEN, Ga. – The Flagler College men’s golf team finished in fifth place with a 33-over par 873 (288-294-291) at the Camden Collegiate, which ended on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at the Camden Country Club (par 70; 6,455 yards ). USC Aiken was two strokes behind in sixth place while Young Harris finished ninth.

Flagler’s Franco Piovano tied his career-best 54-hole score with a 2-over 212 (71-70-71). His second round 70 was his best single round score this season. Piovano tied for the most pars in the tournament with 38. In addition, he had seven birdies. In today’s final round, Piovano had a pair of birdies to go along with 13 pars.

Trey Wilson finished in a tie for 18th place with a 9-over 219 (76-72-71). They had 35 pars in the tournament. Joel Petersson was right there with Wilson in 18th place. Felix Villamil carded a 14-over 224 (72-77-75) and finished in a tie for 31st place. Nic Eberhard (+18) and Tomas Cavanagh (+21), who played as an individual, rounded out the Flagler team.

USC Aiken shot 35-over par, 875, for the event. Erik Olin finished five-over par, 215, in the 54-hole tournament. They tied for 11th. Karl Frisk was not far behind, taking 18th place after shooting nine-over par, 219. Oscar Abrahamsson garnered a 23rd-place finish. They shot a team-best 73 on the final round of action. For the event, Abrahamsson shot 11-over par, 221. Rory McDonald O’Brien posted a 14-over par, 224 while Kaeden Nomm shot 17-over par, 227. The dyad finished 31st and 37th, respectively.

The Mountain Lions fired a 298 in the final round and moved up one position to ninth place at 898. Laurens Schulze-Doering narrowly missed a top-10 finish as he tied for 11th place at 215 after posting an even-par round of 70 in the final round. Will Ranieri tied for 34th place at 225 after shooting a 78, while Ruben Lindstrom had a 75 to finish in a tie for 47th at 230.

Anderson University finished atop the 10-team field with a 7-over 847. The Trojans used a 3-under 277 in the final round to move into first place. Shorter University finished in second place with an 860. Yesterday’s leader after 36 holes, Coker University, finished in third place with an 870.

Jonathan Hallinger of Coker and Jean Louis du Plessis of Shorter tied for first place with a 3-under 207. The medalist honor went to du Plessis who won the fourth playoff hole.