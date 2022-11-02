PBC Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview
AUGUSTA, GA – The Peach Belt Conference has released the 2022-23 men’s basketball preseason coaches’ poll and preseason All-Conference team. The season begins for most teams on Nov. 11 with the exception of Flagler who will play in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Nov. 5-6. The season will conclude with the PBC men’s basketball tournament which will bring the top eight teams to the site of the highest seed March 2-5.
Augusta received the maximum possible amount of points and was the unanimous choice to repeat as PBC Champions in 2022-23. The Jaguars advanced to the National Championship Game last season, their second appearance in the final in program history after winning the PBC regular-season and tournament championships last year. The Jags return a core of four Seniors with Tyshaun Crawford, Tyree Myers, Miguel Arnold and Darren Lucas-White all back.
Columbus State won 20 games last season, reached the PBC Tournament semifinals and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars lost their top three scorers from that team but have rebuilt with experience and will have a roster with 11 Graduate students and Seniors this season.
The coaches poll is below followed by the preseason All-Conference team. Coaches were not allowed to rank their own teams or vote for their own players.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1.
|Augusta (9)
|81
|2.
|Columbus State
|64
|t3.
|Landers
|57
|t3.
|USC Aiken
|57
|5.
|Clayton State
|48
|6.
|North Georgia
|43
|7.
|Flagler
|42
|t8.
|Georgia College & State University
|21
|t8.
|Georgia Southwestern State
|21
|10.
|Young Harris
|16
Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team
Miguel Arnold, Augusta
- A senior guard from San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Named to the NCAA Southeast All-Region team after hitting the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in the Championship game
- Played in all 37 games for the Jaguars and led the Peach Belt in three-point field goal percentage and three-pointers made per game – also ranked second in NCAA Division II in three-point percentage and 13th in three-pointers per game
- Scored a career-high 33 against Chico State in the first game of the NCAA Elite Eight last year
- Hit nine three-pointers against Mount Olive, tied for second-most in a single game in the PBC
Frank Champion, North Georgia
- A sophomore forward from Lithonia, Ga.
- A first-team All-Conference selection as a freshman, he was also named D2CCA second-team All-Region
- Led his team and was ranked fifth in the PBC with 16.9 points per game; also ranked third in the league in rebounding and field goal percentage
- Scored 20 or more points eight times last season including a career-high 30 against Lee
- Had eight double-doubles with a season-best 15 rebounds against Georgia College
Tyshaun Crawford, Augsuta
- A senior center from Griffin, Ga.
- A 2022 PBC Player of the Year, he was named a first-team All-Conference selection and D2CCA first-team All-Region
- Named NCAA Southeast Regional Most Outstanding Player as the Jaguars won the regional and advanced all the way to the DII National Championship Game
- Was second in the PBC in scoring with 17.3 ppg; led the conference in rebounding with 8.6 per game, also led the league in field goal percentage and was second in blocks
- Twice named the PBC Player of the Week last year and named the D2CIDA National Player of the Week on Feb. 22
Tehree Horn, USC Aiken
- A junior guard from Toledo, Ohio
- Named second-team All-Conference in 2021-22
- Led the team and was ranked sixth in the PBC with 15.7 points per game; also ranked fourth in field goal percentage
- The PBC Player of the Week on Jan. 24, he had eight games of 20 or more points with a career-high 30 against Clayton State
- Added five double-doubles on the season, averaging 5.3 rebounds per game with 10 or more three times
Jalen Shaw, Clayton State
- A senior forward from Elgin, Ill.
- Named second-team All-Conference in 2021-22
- Averaged 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds in 28 games for the Lakers last season, leading the team in 10 statistical categories
- Ranked second in the PBC in rebounding and field goal percentage; had 18 rebounds against Georgia College which was the third-highest single-game total in the conference last season
- Had 10 double-digit rebounding games and 10 double-doubles and was named the PBC Player of the Week on Dec. 12