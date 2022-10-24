PBC Announces Men’s Soccer Tournament Bracket

AUGUSTA, GA – The Peach Belt Conference has released the bracket for the 2022 men’s soccer tournament. The league is unveiling a new format for this year’s event, modeled after the NCAA regional format.

The tournament will begin with an opening-round game between seventh-seeded USC Aiken and sixth-seeded North Georgia, hosted by UNG in Dahlonega on Tuesday evening. The Winner of that game will travel to St. Augustine, Fla., where Flagler will serve as one of the two weekend hosts.

Flagler, the second seed in the PBC Tournament, will welcome the opening round winner and third-seeded Clayton State. That game will be on Friday at 2:00 pm. The Winner will then remain in St. Augustine until facing host Flagler on Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Lander will host the other half of the bracket. The top-seeded Bearcats will welcome fourth-seeded Young Harris and fifth-seeded Georgia Southwestern to Greenwood on Friday for a 6:00 pm game. The Winner of that will then meet Lander on Sunday at 1:00 pm.

The two teams that emerge from the first weekend will meet in the Championship game on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the site of the highest remaining seed.

Tickets for all games can be found online here.

2022 Peach Belt Conference

Men’s Soccer Tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 25

#7 USC Aiken at #6 North Georgia, 5:00 – Dahlonega, Ga.

Friday, Oct. 28

#3 Clayton State vs. USCA/UNG Winner, 2:00 – St. Augustine, Fla.

#4 Young Harris vs. #5 Georgia Southwestern, 3:00 – Greenwood, SC

Sunday, Oct. 30

3/6/7 Winner at #2 Flagler, 2:00 – St. Augustine, Fla.

4/5 Winner at #1 Lander, 1:00 – Greenwood, SC