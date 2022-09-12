PB Art League winners declared

The winners of the 2022 Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition were announced as the show opened Sept. 8 with a reception at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The reception highlighted the history of the league and showcased several of its achievements over the past 80 years, according to a news release.

Winners were: Best in Show: Crystal Jennings, “Untitled.” First Place: Gerry De-Longchamp, “Animal Love.” Second Place: Melissa Abernathy, “Burned Out.” Third Place: Kay Reed, “Summer Glad.” Honorable Mention: Linda DeMint, “BK.” Honorable Mention: Dell Gorman, “Small Stuff.” PBAL members represented in this show of 40 works include Melissa Abernathy, Julia Barrett, Phyllis Carter, Vickie Coleman, Richard Davies, Gerry De-Longchamp, Linda DeMint, Rhonda Fleming, Dell Gorman, Jenny Holley, Crystal Jennings, Kay Reed, Patty Sheffield , Claudia Spain-hour, Margie Spharler, Edie Totty and Pamela J. Woolley.

Juror Virmarie DePoyster, based in North Little Rock, presented the Awards at the reception. DePoyster is a full-time, professional artist and an artist in residence with the Arkansas Arts Council. Her show “Beyond Labels” was exhibited at ASC in late 2021.

“I’m always amazed at how much creativity there is in Arkansas and how diverse the work is,” DePoyster said. “When choosing the winners, the one thing that kept coming back was the skillset and if it looked like they had Joy making it.” During the reception, DePoyster commended the league.

“Everyone here deserves recognition for living a creative life, for taking risks, and for making objects for us, the viewer, to experience your creativity,” she said.

Longtime Volunteer group Art Krewe and MK Distributors Sponsored the reception. The exhibition will remain on display in the International Paper Gallery through Nov. 5 and is Sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co.

Lyn Monk is the current PBAL president. The art league hosts meetings from 2-4 pm on the first Sunday of each month at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

Due to Labor Day, the September meeting was scheduled for Sept. 11. Details: Vickie Coleman, (870) 879-3825.