Payton Sandfort gets hot in Iowa basketball’s win over SEMO

IOWA CITY — A fist pump full of pent-up frustration brought Carver-Hawkeye Arena to its feet, as Payton Sandfort reveled in the riveting stretch that finally came.

A month’s worth of struggles Vanished with one four-minute surge.

The sharpshooting sophomore finally broke through with an emphatic first half Saturday night, igniting Iowa’s 106-75 win over Southeast Missouri State in the Hawkeyes’ return from their final exam break.

Sandfort’s 24 points — 17 of which arrived between the first half’s 8:20 and 4:03 mark — set a new season-high and marked his first double-digit scoring game since Nov. 11 against North Carolina A&T. Head Coach Fran McCaffery had been touting for a while that a bounce-back performance was coming from Sandfort. This more than qualified.

“Man,” Sandfort said with a Gigantic smile. “It’s been a tough stretch. But I’m really proud of myself. I think I’ve really found myself through this stretch, both on and off the court. A lot of rough nights, but I just continue to put in the work , and that’s not going to stop.”

