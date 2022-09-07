Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics make NBA’s ‘Best 1-on-1 defense’ plays of 2021-22 season

Even after having spent multiple seasons in the NBA, Boston Celtics reserve guard Payton Pritchard is often cast as a player who can’t defend well because of his size. But when a broadcaster makes that mistake on air, plenty of fans at home are jumping out of their seats to contest such a claim given what they’ve seen with their own eyes.

And it’s been captured on video that the former Oregon player is a pesky defender, with Pritchard making it into the NBA’s “Best ‘1-On-1 Defense’ Moments Of The 2021-22 NBA Season” video highlight reel recently released by the league to help carry us through the dog days of summer.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to see the play in question Fast PP forced a turnover along with other plays of note by the Celtics and several other teams.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire