Payout info, winner’s share at Sea Island
Getty Images
We’ve officially reached the final round of the RSM Classic and the final round for 2022 on the PGA Tour.
It’s a bunched Leaderboard at the top with 16 players starting the day within three strokes of the lead shared by Ben Martin and Patrick Rodgers at 14 under.
Among the group, Chasing are names such as Harry Higgs, Sahith Theegala, Andrew Putnam and Taylor Montgomery. Cole Hammer, who led through the first round and was a co-leader with Higgs through 36 holes, is tied for 17th, four back.
Brian Harmen is also trying to become the first Sea Island Resident to ever win this event. He’s tied for 6th at 12 under.
The victor on Sunday will also walk away with a payday of $1,458,000, part of the $8.1 million purse.
You can check out the complete payout breakdown below, and catch the final-round action from 1-4 pm ET on the Golf Channel.
RSM Classic payout info, winner’s share
1. $1,458,000
2. $882,900
3. $558,900
4. $396,900
5. $332,100
6. $293,625
7. $273,375
8. $253,125
9. $236,925
10. $220,725
11. $204,525
12. $188,325
13. $172,125
14. $155,925
15. $147,825
16. $139,725
17. $131,625
18. $123,525
19. $115,425
20. $107,325
21. $99,225
22. $91,125
23. $84,645
24. $78,165
25. $71,685
26. $65,205
27. $62,775
28. $60,345
29. $57,915
30. $55,485
31. $53,055
32. $50,625
33. $48,195
34. $46,170
35. $44,145
36. $42,120
37. $40,095
38. $38,475
39. $36,855
40. $35,235
41. $33,615
42. $31,995
43. $30,375
44. $28,755
45. $27,135
46. $25,515
47. $23,895
48. $22,599
49. $21,465
50. $20,817
51. $20,331
52. $19,845
53. $19,521
54. $19,197
55. $19,035
56. $18,873
57. $18,711
58. $18,549
59. $18,387
60. $18,225
61. $18,063
62. $17,901
63. $17,739
64. $17,577
65. $17,415
66. $17,253
67. $17,091
68. $16,929
69. $16,767