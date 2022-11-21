Payout info, winner’s share at Sea Island

It’s a jam-packed Leaderboard at the RSM Classic. Here’s what you need to know about tournament money for the last event of 2022. Getty Images

We’ve officially reached the final round of the RSM Classic and the final round for 2022 on the PGA Tour.

It’s a bunched Leaderboard at the top with 16 players starting the day within three strokes of the lead shared by Ben Martin and Patrick Rodgers at 14 under.

Among the group, Chasing are names such as Harry Higgs, Sahith Theegala, Andrew Putnam and Taylor Montgomery. Cole Hammer, who led through the first round and was a co-leader with Higgs through 36 holes, is tied for 17th, four back.

Here’s what’s at stake as PGA, DP World and LPGA Tours all close out in 2022 By:

Jack Hirsch





Brian Harmen is also trying to become the first Sea Island Resident to ever win this event. He’s tied for 6th at 12 under.

The victor on Sunday will also walk away with a payday of $1,458,000, part of the $8.1 million purse.

You can check out the complete payout breakdown below, and catch the final-round action from 1-4 pm ET on the Golf Channel.

RSM Classic payout info, winner’s share

1. $1,458,000

2. $882,900

3. $558,900

4. $396,900

5. $332,100

6. $293,625

7. $273,375

8. $253,125

9. $236,925

10. $220,725

11. $204,525

12. $188,325

13. $172,125

14. $155,925

15. $147,825

16. $139,725

17. $131,625

18. $123,525

19. $115,425

20. $107,325

21. $99,225

22. $91,125

23. $84,645

24. $78,165

25. $71,685

26. $65,205

27. $62,775

28. $60,345

29. $57,915

30. $55,485

31. $53,055

32. $50,625

33. $48,195

34. $46,170

35. $44,145

36. $42,120

37. $40,095

38. $38,475

39. $36,855

40. $35,235

41. $33,615

42. $31,995

43. $30,375

44. $28,755

45. $27,135

46. ​​$25,515

47. $23,895

48. $22,599

49. $21,465

50. $20,817

51. $20,331

52. $19,845

53. $19,521

54. $19,197

55. $19,035

56. $18,873

57. $18,711

58. $18,549

59. $18,387

60. $18,225

61. $18,063

62. $17,901

63. $17,739

64. $17,577

65. $17,415

66. $17,253

67. $17,091

68. $16,929

69. $16,767